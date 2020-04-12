Aubameyang warned to ignore exit comments

Paul Merson has warned Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang that a move away from the club could prove costly at such a crucial time in his career.

The Arsenal striker has just over a year left on his current deal, and is being linked with a potential move to Manchester United this summer. He was also urged to move to a ‘more ambitious’ club by Gabon FA’s Pierre Alain Mounguengui.

Merson thinks the move would be risky however, and claims that Arsenal have as much chance as any club other than Man City or Liverpool to win trophies.

“It’s easy saying move to another, more ambitious club and win stuff but there are not a lot of trophies to win, especially with the two phenomenal football clubs: Liverpool and Manchester City,” the former Gunners star said in his Sky Sports column.

“I was very fortunate to play for Arsenal for a long time and make no mistake about it, it’s a great club. The grass is not always green on the other side, you have got to be careful.

“Aubameyang is at an age now where he will play every week for Arsenal. If he goes to, say, Manchester United or somewhere else, four or five bad games and you are out of the team.

“He’s going to play every week at Arsenal and when you are coming towards the end of your career, two or three years ago, you have got to enjoy your football and play.

“If I were Aubameyang’s agent, I would be stressing that he is at one of the best clubs in the world, a phenomenal football club that has as much chance as anybody, bar Manchester City and Liverpool, winning something.

“For me, I would stay.”

You could highlight Alexis Sanchez’s struggles since quitting the club for United, where he left the Emirates as our top goalscorer to become a flop in Manchester.

The Chilean was expected to bring glory back to the club, but the reality is that while he might be getting a better paycheck at Old Trafford, he is no closer to getting any trophies with them.

Could Aubameyang still sign a new deal? Maybe Arteta could convince him to stay at the club?

Patrick