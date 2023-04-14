Aubameyang’s advice to Bukayo Saka is helping the youngster now

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was one of the accomplished players at Arsenal when Bukayo Saka was breaking through at the Emirates.

The Englishman has become an important player for the Gunners. An interview where he spoke about the Chelsea striker’s advice and help has resurfaced.

Aubameyang wanted him to pass the ball in good positions, but the Gabon star eventually advised him to shoot when he saw a chance.

Saka said via Mirror Football:

“But the game where I scored my first goal for Arsenal against [Eintracht] Frankfurt [in September 2019], before the game he said to me, ‘Bukayo, you know you’re very good player. If you’re there in front of goal and you want to shoot – shoot. I’m not going to say anything.’ My parents love him so much as well.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka has become one of the prominent men at Arsenal now and the attacker remembers the advice he has received from top players.

Mesut Ozil was also at the Emirates when he broke through and must have learnt some things from the German.

Hopefully, he can continue to get better and probably perform well for us in the next few seasons.

It would be amazing to see Saka when he hits the peak of his career and he is one player everyone hopes will become a one-club man.