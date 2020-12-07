Aubameyang’s agent takes swipe at Arsenal as his struggle continues

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is suffering his worst goal drought since he joined Arsenal in January of 2018.
The Gabonese attacker is one of the most lethal strikers in the world and he has proven that for years.
However, this season has been different as he continues to struggle for goals.
He was handed a new deal at the start of the campaign because of his fine form in the last two seasons.
However, the new contract has looked undeserved due to his current poor run of form.
The 31-year-old fired blanks again as Arsenal were beaten 2-0 by Tottenham on Sunday and it seems that he isn’t exactly the problem, at least that is what his agent, Kwaku Mensah, thinks.
The Gunners game against Spurs was yet another match that they failed to cause any serious problems for their opponents despite the majority of the possession.
Mensah must have expected them to score, but as they didn’t he took to his Instagram page to blame Arsenal’s tactics for his client’s goal drought.
He posted a screenshot of some statistics on Instagram which showed that Arsenal was 17th in the Premier League ranking for goals scored, 18th for shots on target, and 20th for chances created.
He then captioned the post: “If you create chances…”
8 CommentsAdd a Comment
Please note the difference in the spelling of chances and crosses. A bird flying over your head is not a bird in the pot.
Still waiting for MA to do something other than fix the defense so we do not get beaten badly.
Patience – Oh Boy – I am waiting with Bamma.
And Brighton are winning
Were winning it’s now 1-1.
Auba has a style and Auba has a position that he plays best from. He doesn’t like balls flung into the box and he isnt a number 9. He is a counter attack footballer who plays best when he can run at goal. He isn’t a box player so why are we trying to play him like it. He plays best when he is breaking from the left running at players that are stretched. So we play slow methodical (not very methodically) build up and none of our players suit that possession, sideways build up.
Mensa the coming together of equals .But not all 350k p/w strikers are performing equally. If the circumference of a circle is pi r squared why does Arsenal have 190 mill worth of strikers misfiring?
As for Herb of the earth “A bird flying over your head may be a bird on pot”
That was brilliant, or of course, just pie in the sky
This is turning into Ozil part two, if one goes along with what the “realists” want us to believe:
Undeserved and grotesque salary – not defending – making political statements – unable to do what he is paid to do – using his agent to moan about what’s happening – disinterested – bleeding the club dry – not giving 100% – lack of leadership – unfit to wear the captains armband – after match ratings of 3 or 4 – just signed a three year contract and can’t be bothered :
How long before HE is called “filth – a thief – mentally frail – lazy – weak – parasite – bleeding the club dry – dross” etc etc?
Could he be one of the three who refused a pay cut and will we see personal details of his contract” leaked ” to the public by those upstairs who might have made another mega contract mistake and want to shift the blame elsewhere?
Well, until the club find a creative player who can assist him, all the above will probably happen… as a realist I know this, but will deny it, because I, along with the “vast majority” wanted him to sign dat thing regardless!!!
Ken,
Your frequent snipes at JF at the expense of giving me and many others who are interested in the excellent insight that you so invariably have on so many Arsenal matters is a real shame.
You mention the scapegoat issue, but it was Leno on Saturday and Bellerin on JA today, so it goes around on a regular basis.
The pay-cut issue according to some includes at least four of five now and for any number of reasons.
As for Auba extending his stay, I was against a pay rise, or a longer than necessary contract – very much in line with AW and his treatment (I am reliably informed) of Dennis Bergkamp The same would have applied to Willian who Chelsea sensibly agreed that 3 years was too long.
If Auba’s agent is making noises then as far as I am concerned if Auba wants to go then so be it. Sulking and being club captain don’t go together