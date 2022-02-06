The unveiling of former Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at Barcelona made me feel sick! Guest post by Sarah Rohan

I could barely watch the news of Aubameyang’s unveiling for his new club. It kept coming up on my news feed and I just had to scroll past it. I couldn’t seem to get away from it. For me, it was too much to see him unveiled in a different shirt.

I was quite saddened that it has come to an end the way it did. Auba was a big part of our team since joining in 2018. My favourite player in the seasons he was with us, excluding the last one.

I remember believing in him so much that I would bet on him for the Golden Boot. Remember the 2018/19 season when he equalled it with Mane and Salah? That was Aubameyang at his very best, being influential and crucial to our teams goal-scoring.

I didn’t agree with the 32 year-old airing his dirty laundry in public once he had joined Barcelona. There wasn’t any need for it and he’s gone down in my estimations for that reason. Maybe that was him showing his true colours finally. Sometimes it’s better to leave with decorum and keep schtum.

Arteta changing the team dynamics and style of play obviously didn’t suit Auba’s type of play. He went from being the main man to being an onlooker for the most part, due to our midfield creating more for each other, and he didn’t seem to have the link up play with the rest of team. That doesn’t excuse a lot of times where he could be seen just standing around waiting for the ball to come to him though. In the end it seemed pointless playing the ball to him if he won’t even bother trying.

No one knows what has happened behind closed doors. Obviously we would all love to be a fly on the wall at the Emirates, and it will be interesting to see if it all comes out in the Amazon All or Nothing documentary. We’d all be the more wiser to know whose side to take if we knew the full story.