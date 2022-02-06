The unveiling of former Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at Barcelona made me feel sick! Guest post by Sarah Rohan
I could barely watch the news of Aubameyang’s unveiling for his new club. It kept coming up on my news feed and I just had to scroll past it. I couldn’t seem to get away from it. For me, it was too much to see him unveiled in a different shirt.
I was quite saddened that it has come to an end the way it did. Auba was a big part of our team since joining in 2018. My favourite player in the seasons he was with us, excluding the last one.
I remember believing in him so much that I would bet on him for the Golden Boot. Remember the 2018/19 season when he equalled it with Mane and Salah? That was Aubameyang at his very best, being influential and crucial to our teams goal-scoring.
I didn’t agree with the 32 year-old airing his dirty laundry in public once he had joined Barcelona. There wasn’t any need for it and he’s gone down in my estimations for that reason. Maybe that was him showing his true colours finally. Sometimes it’s better to leave with decorum and keep schtum.
Arteta changing the team dynamics and style of play obviously didn’t suit Auba’s type of play. He went from being the main man to being an onlooker for the most part, due to our midfield creating more for each other, and he didn’t seem to have the link up play with the rest of team. That doesn’t excuse a lot of times where he could be seen just standing around waiting for the ball to come to him though. In the end it seemed pointless playing the ball to him if he won’t even bother trying.
No one knows what has happened behind closed doors. Obviously we would all love to be a fly on the wall at the Emirates, and it will be interesting to see if it all comes out in the Amazon All or Nothing documentary. We’d all be the more wiser to know whose side to take if we knew the full story.
Gooner, please don’t hold your breath or try to make something out of it. This episode won’t be revealed by edu or MA, somewhat more professional to talk about this matter. Moore important to get the team to focus. Aubu was great for us at 2018 /19. 2021, he became a teenager. Around 17 yrs old menta
…so now we opted to pay him to play for Barcelona, just for our manager’s brittle ego!!? The mind boggles!
we are not paying all his wages. we are saving money overall. he is a bad influence,( again-see Dortmund)
Better to pay him the £7m than have pay him another £18m hanging round the club like a bad smell.
We would have had to pay him his £7m loyalty bonus either way unless he slapped in a transfer request. Same as Ozil, Ramsey, Wilshire, Sokratis, Chambers, Kolasinac, the list goes on.
That is how football works, it sucks, but why do fans care? It is not your money and never will be, I get it slightly if you are a supporter of the club financially. But all you are paying for is a service and/or a product.
I hear fans moaning about the club not spending, but when they do, they get a player who can hold the club to ransom. The bosman ruling changed everything, a player can simply sign a contract, that is packed with benefits, win bonuses, get a signing on fee, a wage, and a loyalty bonus at the end. Even if he turns out shite at his job or a disruptive nuisance, he will still get all that and then he can leave for Free.
he was in trouble at Dortmund, His bad attitude and selfishness has come out once again. Good riddance
I was sorry to see Auba go as I was Chambers but appreciate these things happen in top flight football
More cheesed off this weekend by watching FA Cup games take place without us to be honest
Sides?
The only side I care about is Arsenal Football Club and The Manager, Owner and Technical Director have all decided the Aubameyang has to go, that will do for me.
He hasn’t been at the club long enough for me to feel like you do. When legends leave it hurts, Aubameyang is way off being a legend and now never will be. Let’s focus on Martinelli, SmithRowe, Saka, Odegaard. They are the present and the future, hopefully Pepe, Balogun, Hutchinson, Eddine, Patino, Azeez, Biereth, Moller, can join them COYG