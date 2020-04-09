Aubameyang’s Arsenal future all depends on what deal the club offer him

Arsenal correspondent, Art de Roche has told Football.London that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s stay at Arsenal would come down to how much the club can offer him.

The Gabon striker is currently in the final year and few months of his current Arsenal deal and he is negotiating with the club over an extension.

However, both parties are struggling to reach an agreement and more teams have been targeting the former Borussia Dortmund man.

The likes of Barcelona and Inter Milan are interested in signing him and he seems to have had his head turned by a move to a more prominent European team.

Reports claim that he wants £300k per week in his next deal but the club isn’t eager to offer such pay for a player that would be in his 30s.

Art de Roche was answering questions on Football.London and claimed that the attacker would see his career as nearing its end he will be looking to get a good deal.

“With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s contract reaching its final year in the summer, the Gunners are getting dangerously close to that stage (Aaron Ramsey leaving on a free to Juventus) yet again,”

“Since arriving in December, Mikel Arteta has also proposed that he aims to keep Aubameyang at the Emirates.

“No matter how much he wants the club captain to stay, however, it will be a matter of what Arsenal can offer him.

“Turning 31-years-old in June, Aubameyang will now see his career is coming to an end.”