Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is in Barcelona as he looks to seal his move away from Arsenal, and his medical is believed to be starting shortly.

The Gabon international has been out of the club’s plans since a fallout with manager Mikel Arteta over six weeks ago, and he hasn’t played a minute of football since, having been stripped of the club’s captaincy also.

He now looks set to become a new player for Barca as they look to get their season back on track, having fallen 15 points behind league leaders Real Madrid at present, whilst sitting outside of the Champions League places in fifth at present.

While he is said to be about to start his medical any moment, there is still complications in negotiations.

Que passi revisió mèdica no vol dir que ja estigui fet. L’operació és difícil per les diferències econòmiques com ha explicat @SiqueRodriguez. Però el tema físic és clau: no va jugar la copa d’Àfrica per fer-se proves cardíaques que van descartar problemes. https://t.co/yOqnGqeW7e — Adrià Albets (@AdriaAlbets) January 31, 2022

We will keep our fingers crossed that an agreement can be found to allow him to join the Catalan club, but despite the medical supposedly scheduled, this deal doesn’t seem close to completion at present.

Patrick