Aubameyang’s contract offer might not be the end of the issue

Arsenal is reportedly ready to offer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang a new deal in the coming days.

The club has been in talks with the striker for a long time and they have been hopeful of signing him on to a new deal after he entered the final 12 months of his current deal.

The Telegraph claims that the Gunners are finalising plans to offer the former Borussia Dortmund man a new deal worth £250,000-a-week.

It remains to be seen if the striker would be satisfied with the contract offering and put pen to paper, or if he will ask for more.

Mirror Sports, however, reckon that Arsenal offering him a new deal won’t be the end of his contract saga.

The report claims that the striker will take his time and consider that he is already at the end of his days as a footballer and he would like to be competing for titles.

It claims that the striker will know that Arsenal will not play in the Champions League next season, and that would play a key role in his decision.

It adds that if Aubameyang refuses to sign the new deal, the Gunners will have to consider if they would cash in on him or allow him to run down his current deal and leave them for free after next season.