Aubameyang’s ex-teammate sends him a message ahead of FA Cup final

Christian Pulisic has told Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang that they will leave friendship off the pitch when Chelsea faces Arsenal in the FA Cup final.

The American has become an important member of Frank Lampard’s team and he will be looking to fire the former Chelsea midfielder’s team to the trophy.

He and Aubameyang were teammates at Borussia Dortmund, and he knows the Gunners captain very well.

He has hailed Aubameyang for his positional sense and his ability to score goals before adding that they will drop their friendship outside when they both take to the Wembley Stadium for the FA Cup final.

“I know him quite well,” Pulisic told ESPN. “He is incredible, the way he gets in good areas.

“He’s always dangerous, so we are definitely going to have to be cautious of that, and they have some other good players. But he is definitely one guy that you have to look out for.

“We’ll always be good friends. I played together with him for a long time.

“Right now, we are definitely focused and want to win. It is going to be a good battle; and not so much on the pitch, but we will always be friends off the pitch.

“The final comes down to us against them, who is more ready to play on the day.

“Obviously, it gives us confidence that we’ve been in good form, we’ve been playing well, and we’re going to try and bring that into the game.

“In the end, it is one game, and in a final, anything can happen.”

Aubameyang will hope to fire Arsenal to the trophy, but the Gunners will also have to be aware of the threat that Pulisic presents and look to keep him quiet.

The Gunners also have more at stake because winning the competition will help them qualify for the Europa League.