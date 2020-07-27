Aubameyang’s father casts doubt on Arsenal future with Instagram post

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang‘s future has been cast into further doubt following his father’s latest comments on Instagram, leaving Arsenal fans in fear of the worst.
The Gabon international striker has been in amazing form once again this season, scoring 22 Premier League goals despite the teams struggles throughout the term.
With only a year remaining on his contract, his future has been a talking point for much of the campaign, but recent reports had hinted that a new contract could well be in the making, but with nothing signed, worries remain.
Aubameyang’s father has now added weight to the cloud of doubt surrounding his future at Arsenal, stating “We must make the right decision for the rest of your career.”
Mon fils qui ne serait pas fier d'avoir un fils comme toi ❤ bravo bravo bravo 👏👏👏tu es vraiment un buteur⚽️🔥❤ chaque saison tu réponds toujours par ton efficacité, la saison dernière 22 buts, cette saison 22 buts je ne peux que te féliciter et te dire encore une fois ma fierté 🙏🔥❤😘pour la suite de ta carrière nous devons prendre la bonne décision, ça parle beaucoup dans la presse, ils ne savent pas que nous sommes des Bantous et que il y une hiérarchie la décision est prise après le conseil du sage qui est ton père 🙏🙏 nous serons fixé très vite, dors tranquille mon fils ton père veille aux grains❤😘❤😘❤ je t'aime 💚💛💙
‘My son, who wouldn’t be proud to have a son like you. Bravo, bravo, bravo,’ Aubameyang Sr posted on Instagram above (English translation via the Metro).
‘You really are a scorer. Every season you respond with your efficiency, last season 22 goals, this season 22 goals. I can only congratulate you and tell you once again my pride.
‘We must make the right decision for the rest of your career.
‘They speaks a lot in the press, they do not know that we are Bantu and that there is a hierarchy the decision is taken after the advice of the wise man who is your father.
‘We will be set very soon, sleep peacefully my son, your father watches the grain. I love you.’
This is certainly not the type of distraction we would have been wanting ahead of the crucial FA Cup final next weekend, and winning the tie to earn Europa League football could well prove to aid our bid to keep our star striker.
Does Aubameyang’s father sound like he is pushing his son to leave Arsenal this summer?
Although I like the player very much, however if he puts football first and is interested of winning something in Europe, Arsenal is not the club for the next 2-3 years or more. There were times when some mocked at ManU this season, they got their missing link in Bruno and away they move to the third spot.We do not target our short fall but seem interested in either cast offs or agents dumping deadwood in most cases.
We needed a striker, Arsene got us Ozil.
We needed a CDM, Kante was available, we got Xhaka.
We passed on the opportunity to re sign Fabregas.
We wanted defense, we got Mkhitaryan.
There is no chance that we will get the right players, Kai and Minola might have their way and dump some more deadwood and further we slip down the table.
It is left for Auba to decide and I feel he is waiting for Barca to call and off he moves, else he stays on a much deserved salary inflation.I would not blame him either for moving or requesting a decent salary.