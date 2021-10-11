Aubameyang’s Gabon at the bottom of the table after another defeat and other Arsenal international updates

Several Arsenal players were involved in the latest round of international matches and the club has provided an update on them on their website.

Club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang took his poor form to the international stage and he could not stop his Gabon national team from losing 3-1 to Angola in their World Cup qualifying match.

He played the full game and that loss means they are at the bottom of their group after earning just one point from three matches.

Martin Odegaard captained Norway and played the full match as Turkey held them to a 1-1 draw in their latest round of matches.

The Turks had taken the lead in the game, but Norway fought back to earn a share of the spoils.

Kieran Tierney also played the complete match as Scotland earned a dramatic 3-2 win over Israel.

Manchester United’s Scott McTominay bundled home a late winner for the Scots to help them stay four points clear in the second position on their World Cup qualifying group.

Thomas Partey scored his 11th goal for Ghana as they beat Zimbabwe 3-1 in their latest World Cup qualifying match.

Bukayo Saka was also on the scoresheet as England beat Andorra 5-0 and he has now scored in back-to-back games for his country.