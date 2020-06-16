Aubameyang’s national team coach reckons Inter Milan can turn him into a machine

Arsenal has been struggling to keep hold of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang beyond this season as the Gabon captain enters the final year of his Arsenal deal.

He has been the club’s top scorer since he joined the Gunners in the winter of 2018, however, Arsenal has still allowed his contract to enter its final year.

Several teams are now looking to take advantage of Arsenal’s struggles to enter into the Champions League to tempt Aubameyang away.

One team that has been linked with a move for the former Borussia Dortmund man is Inter Milan.

The Italians also face losing one of their top strikers – Lautaro Martinez this summer and they have made Aubameyang a target to replace the Argentinian (FC Inter).

Auba’s national team manager Patrice Neveu was discussing his future recently and he seemed to have handed a boost to Inter Milan after he claimed that former Chelsea boss, Antonio Conte would transform the striker into a machine.

In an interview with Italian media site PassioneInter that featured a wide-ranging number of questions, he was asked specifically about the striker’s links to Inter Milan and he said:

“He has made a name for himself in France, Germany and England. He has worked hard to overcome challenges. He knows what he wants and prepares himself in a maniacal way from every point of view, starting from the way he eats and maintains his body.

“He wants to win more both at club level and with the national team. Pierre combines agility, speed and flexibility and all these qualities allow him to hurt any opponent.

“He also knows how to exploit the qualities of his partners to create holes and opportunities. If Steven Zhang and Antonio Conte put him at the top of their list, I have no doubt that Conte could turn him into a real machine.”