Aubameyang’s season defended despite low return

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has come under increased scrutiny this season, with the Arsenal goalscorer struggling to hit his former heights.
The 32 year-old is yet to hit double figures(he has nine so far) in the Premier League this season after 25 appearances, in comparison to scoring 22 goals in 36 appearances in both the previous seasons.
Charles Watts disagrees that his season has been as bad as it looks on paper however, claiming that he simply wasn’t provided with enough chances in the earlier half of the campaign, which then affected his confidence, but his return has increased since the creativity has returned.
His performance against Liverpool has again seen him come under scrutiny, although I can’t recall him being provided with much to work with.
One opinion that Watts is also not buying into is that the player’s new contract has played a part in his struggles this term.
Watts told his YouTube followers (via Thisisfutbol): “I hate the link between the new contract and Aubameyang’s loss of form. I just don’t believe that at all. I just think he’s having a difficult season when Arsenal weren’t creating chances, he wasn’t scoring goals – it’s as simple as that.
“Since Arsenal improved since Christmas and started creating chances, he’s scoring goals. Yes, he may not be scoring quite at the rate he was. But as I said, nine goals in 14 games, a lot of strikers would kill for a strike-rate like that, it’s not bad at all.
“And that’s because he’s getting more chances and he was also missing chances. Although it’s frustrating, at least he’s missing them. In that first half of the season when a lot of people were having a go at him, he wasn’t even missing chances because he just wasn’t getting them at all.”
Do we really believe that Auba’s form has been affected by his new contract in any way?
Patrick
He’s certainly starting to emulate Gervinho – both in hairstyle and barn door misses. Just hope he reverses it soon
Did you have to remind me about Gervinho. Just finished therapy about how rubbish he, Sanogoals and Chamakh were
He hasn’t been great this season, but again he was played out of position again. At times, he was deeper than Tierney, which is ridiculous! Could you imagine Messi or Ronaldo, deeper than their respective full-backs? Poor decision from Arteta.
True, but he has played up front as well with mixed success
The problem with auba is that his all round game(passing, ball control, dribbling etc) has never been great, so when chances are not created for him and he doesn’t score he looks average plus he is inconsistent with his work rate.
What has become patently clear, is the fact that he is a limited footballer who is ineffective in matching the roles played by Mane and Salah who are paid a good deal less.To accommodate Auba he needs to be relieved of his defensive duties but that is unlikely to happen with a Manager who has been schooled under Pep Guardiola.At Man City and Liverpool no exceptions are made in their work ethic, and that is why they have been successful.Lacazette may well be moved on at the end of the season, but in the case of Auba, I cannot imagine any Club being prepared to match his current wages even if he was available at a nominal fee.In other words we are likely to be stuck with him until his contract expires..Let’s hope he regains his confidence and starts banging in the goals again particularly in the Europa Cup .