Auba’s problems with Arsenal could be a blessing for Lacazette

One mans loss is another mans gain!

A lot has been said about Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang and his disciplinary issues while he has been at the club.

People are now questioning whether he will ever put an Arsenal shirt on again, which in my eyes is ridiculous. Of course he should put an Arsenal shirt on again!

As I have said previously, yes he breached disciplinary rules but this should be something that can be forgiven, and in the long run hopefully forgotten as it really isn’t the end of the world!

But after his most recent actions have landed him in hot water where we have seen him being stripped of the captaincy, this negative for Auba may be a positive for someone else!

So now although it remains to be seen who the next captain will be, and although it remains to be seen if or when Auba will be back, could Auba’s loss be Alex Lacazette’s gain?

Talk has been rife that Laca seems on his way out as he is yet to sign a contract extension, and that all talk is on hold until the end of the season.

But given the recent change of fortune for Laca where he has been more present in the team, he is leading at the front of the line up and more recently he has been wearing the armband, could this be the change that Laca needs to get a contract extension to remain at the club and become a big big part of the team? I sure hope so!

As much as it’s disappointing for Auba, it could be a blessing in disguise for Laca who so far so good is stepping up to the plate!

And who knows, maybe whenever Auba can get back into the team, he will build a partnership with Laca once more that could help us reach the heights we deserve to be at and then it will be a positive gain for all parties involved!

Well here’s hoping hey Gooners?

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_