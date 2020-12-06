Augsburg trolls Xhaka after his nightmarish day in north London derby

Granit Xhaka had a day to forget as Tottenham beat Arsenal 2-0 in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Swiss midfielder has been hailed for the turnaround that he has enjoyed under Mikel Arteta, but his performance on Sunday leaves a lot to be desired.

Coming up against a strong Tottenham midfield anchored by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Xhaka was reduced to making ineffective passes as well as diving into tackles unnecessarily for much of the game.

He may wish he hadn’t played the game and his performance was rated at the level of Augsburg by a fan on Twitter. The German side responded by trolling the midfielder even more.

The fan tweeted: “Augsburg is Xhaka’s level”

And the German side replied to him with: “Respect us.”

The tweet made the day for several football fans who supported them by talking about how terrible the former Borussia Monchengladbach man truly is.

Mikel Arteta has made the midfielder one of his trusted men since he became Arsenal’s manager and this might be a good time for him to have a rethink of how important Xhaka truly is to the team.

Alongside Willian and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Xhaka should be the leading lights in this Arsenal team, but the likes of Bukayo Saka is doing a better job than them right now.