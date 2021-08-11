August 15 deadline set for Arsenal and Tottenham target’s signature

Arsenal and Tottenham have until August 15 to strike a deal for Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic.

The forward was in top form last season, and rightly earned the right to be considered amongst the most highly-rated young striker’s in world football.

The 21 year-old scored 21 goals in only 37 league appearances, including scoring against Juventus both at home and away last term, a club who were also tipped to be keen on his possible signing in previous windows, but they recently secured the signing of Kaio Jorge, bringing their tally up to four strikers at present.

Both Tottenham and Arsenal are now claimed to be eyeing his potential signing, with the former even said to have made contact with his representatives, with former Juve chief Fabio Paratici likely to have been the instigator of such talks.

CorriereDelloSport claims that amidst all this interest however, La Viola are yet to receive any formal enquiries or offers for his signature, and Fiorentina are now said to have put a deadline of August 15 before they officially close to the door on the matter.

Vlahovic is believed to be open to extending his contract with the club, with his current terms set to expire in 2023, while his agent is said to be tasked on striking the best terms for his client.

Patrick