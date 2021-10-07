Aurier says he never considered joining Arsenal despite the rumours

Serge Aurier has opened up on the rumours linking him with a move to Arsenal and insists he never thought about joining the Gunners out of respect for his former club, Tottenham.

The Daily Mail had reported earlier in the campaign that the Ivorian defender was interested in a move to Arsenal after Tottenham terminated his contract by mutual consent.

He was clubless at the time before he secured a move to Villarreal in La Liga.

After moving to Spain, the Ivorian made a lengthy post on his Instagram account where he thanked Tottenham’s fans for their support and appeared to debunk the rumours linking him to Arsenal.

He called the Gunners “the enemy” and says he never considered joining them because of the respect he has for the Lilywhites.

In the post on Instagram he wrote: ‘First of all, I would like to thank all the Spurs fans for these four wonderful seasons with you.

‘They were all different but I leave with some great memories. I really enjoyed playing the game wearing your colours proudly.

‘It is true that not everything was perfect, there were moments of joy and sadness but know one thing, I have always played 100 per cent, without cheating!

‘I have never seen myself at another club in England if not at your place! And I didn’t see myself joining the enemy even less because I have too much respect for our club, for our history and for all our moments shared together.

‘You have shown unfailing support during these four seasons and I really want to thank you because you have given me so much!

‘The last few months have not been easy and I would have liked to say goodbye to you on better terms, but each story comes to an end, you have to know how to accept it and move on!’

The full-back struggled during his Premier League spell and Arsenal would unlikely have signed him because he wasn’t an upgrade to their current options.