Australian international Caitlin Foord "is a key player" for Eidevall's Arsenal Women

Australian international Caitlin Foord made her debut for the Australia national team at just 16 years of age and has over 100 caps for her country. Foord signed for Arsenal in January 2020, from Sydney FC, and has gone from strength to strength with our Gunners.

During the international break, Foord scored 2 goals for the Matilda’s against the Czech Republic and favourites Spain and the Matilda’s went on to win the Cup of Nations tournament.

Boss Jonas Eidevall certainly sees Foord as a key player for Arsenal Women saying “Caitlin is a key player for us in all aspects of the game. Of course it’s a team effort, but she very much has a big role to play in when we have been successful on our left side. I always think that whenever the transfer window closes, there is no point in discussing what you don’t have. It’s more about discussing what you have and Caitlin is definitely a player that deserves to be in the spotlight with the performances she’s giving.” Source: Arsenal

Caitlin brought her fine form back from the international break scoring a cracker in Arsenal’s WSL match last night against 8th place Liverpool, when our Gunners won 2-0 in their 1st WSL win of the season. See full match highlights (and Caitlin’s goal!) below:

Australia & New Zealand are co-hosting the FIFA Women’s World Cup in July & August and the Matilda’s are up there amongst the favourites, alongside England’s Lionesses.

January signing Victoria Pelova said, “Caitlin Foord is a machine. She’s so unpredictable on the ball and she’s so dangerous in 1v1 situations – I had no idea she was that good! She can go either way, bully you off the ball and can also score so many different types of goals.”

Go Caitlin! She really is a phenomenal player on the ball!

