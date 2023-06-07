Australian international Steph Catley signs new deal with Arsenal Women by Michelle

Australia is known for producing top-quality women footballers, and in the Women’s Super League they currently boast Chelsea’s Sam Kerr, Arsenal’s Caitlin Foord and Steph Catley, Manchester City’s Hayley Russo and Mary Fowler and Everton’s Clare Wheeler, amongst others. These Australians inspire many talented footballers in their home country, so whatever stride they take in their careers is inspirational.

Steph Catley just signed a new contract at Arsenal. Notably, her new deal comes a year after signing another, demonstrating exactly how trusted and valued she is by Arsenal decision-makers, who don’t want to risk losing her to another team. The 29-year-old joined Arsenal in 2020 and has gradually made the left back her own. Steph has made over 100 appearances for Australia, representing the Matildas at the FIFA World Cup in 2015 and 2019 and at the Olympics in 2016 and 2020.

Though Catley had to struggle with an injury like many of her Arsenal teammates this season, she posted some brilliant stats in one of the strangest injury-ridden campaigns for Arsenal Women. She managed four assists and a wonder goal against Leicester, which she scored directly from a corner. Her deal should motivate any girl from not only Australia but any part of the world that she can, like Catley, earn a spot in a team like Arsenal, a club that makes you feel safe, makes you feel at home, and has a clear plan to soar, as she admitted from what she said, via Arsenal.com, after committing her future to the club:

“It feels amazing—this feels like home. I’ve made some incredible friendships here, and when the offer came around, I knew exactly what I wanted to do and exactly where I wanted to be. I’ve never been happier playing football, and I feel like this team is very special—we’re building something special, and in the future, we’re capable of achieving anything.”

Arsenal Women boss Jonas Eidevall is a man with a plan, and at the rate he has been giving his key stars new deals these past few months, something is cooking!

