Australia’s Women’s World Cup opener against Katie McCabe’s Ireland SOLD OUT by Michelle

The Women’s World Cup’s opening game between New Zealand and Norway, with Arsenal’s Frida Maanum, is being shown live on the BBC. That match, on Thursday, 20th July, also features the tournament’s opening ceremony before kick-off at 08:00 (UK) at Eden Park in Auckland.

Australia, with Arsenal’s Steph Catley & Caitlin Foord, will face Ireland, captained by Arsenal’s Katie McCabe. The match will be played at Stadium Australia in Sydney. As per the AFP News Agency, Australia have SOLD OUT the 80,000+ capacity stadium, 17 days before the event date.

You can watch the match live in the UK on ITV. Kick-off 20th July 11:00 UK.

Michelle Maxwell

