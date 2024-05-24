Austrian club wants permanent deal to sign Arsenal youngster

One of Arsenal’s most successful loanees in the last year is Mika Biereth, following his stunning form for Sturm Graz.

The 21-year-old joined them on loan from the Gunners and has become one of the most important players at the club.

His form suggests he can return to the Emirates as one of the youngsters Arsenal can consider for their first team.

However, there is significant competition for a starting place in the current Gunners attack, meaning he will struggle to get game time if he decides to remain at the club.

Sturm Graz now wants him to stay with them permanently after he bagged 15 goals and 9 assists in all competitions for them.

Their sporting director, Andreas Schicker, has confirmed that they want to keep him permanently and have already scheduled a meeting with Arsenal.

He said, as quoted by Kurier:

“Mika’s intense style of play is even more important for us. He’s always annoying, you can never take your eyes off him, he can contribute something crucial right up to the end.

“Yes, we want to try to sign Mika permanently. There is an appointment with Arsenal next week. Maybe they will quote a price that would be feasible for us. We can push our limits a little higher for a player like that.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is impressive that Biereth did well on loan, but he knows that might not be enough to get him game time at the Emirates next term.

ADMIN COMMENT

