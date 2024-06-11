Austrian international defender signs new deal with Arsenal Women

Arsenal Women defender, Austrian international Laura Wienroither, has signed a new contract with the club, and is extremely happy to have done so, saying via Arsenal.com:

“It’s such an incredible feeling for me to put pen to paper once again for the Arsenal.” said Laura. “I’m so happy to remain at this club and to have the opportunity to continue playing for a football team that I consider home. Being back on the pitch with my teammates is a feeling I can’t describe, and I can’t wait for the next season to get started.”

“Football brought me here. Our community made me belong.” pic.twitter.com/bivuI2i7R6 — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) June 11, 2024

The 25 year old joined our Gunners in January 2022, from TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, and quickly become a very important member of the Arsenal first team, making 30 appearances in her first full campaign.

Laura suffered a devastating ACL injury in May 2023, becoming the 4th Arsenal Women player to suffer that fate through the 2022-23 season – a season that saw our Gunners devastated by injuries to key players. Laura returned to the matchday squad for Arsenal in March 2024, 328 days after her injury. She made her return to the pitch for Arsenal in early April, in our Gunners 5-0 win over Bristol City.

Laura traditionally plays at right back for Arsenal – a role that American international Emily Fox has more than ably filled since joining the club in January 2024. As Laura returns to full fitness it will be interesting to see how this shapes Eidevall’s choices in defence. Emily Fox often plays at left back for the USWNT so could move there? But we have Katie McCabe & Steph Catley as choices there..

What are your thoughts Gooners?

Michelle M

