“Awesome just awesome” Arsenal fans react to Aubameyang signing new contract

Arsenal fans are a real happy bunch today and they have taken to social media in their thousands to celebrate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang signing a new contract with the club.

Auba himself confirmed that he had signed the contract via a live stream video earlier today ending a saga that threatened to distract the club when so much is going so well right now.

The Gabon international has been instrumental in the turnaround under Mikel Arteta that has seen the club collect a FA Cup and Community shield and kick start their 2020/21 campaign with a comprehensive win over Fulham at the weekend.

There was a time when it looked like Auba would not sign and that he was destined to leave the club, especially under the dark days of Unai Emery, however, it is all over now and to a large extent, the Tweets from the Arsenal fans are more in relief than anything else.

  1. Uzi Ozil says:
    September 15, 2020 at 5:33 pm

    Captain Signed a new deal. Thats not the norm lately with this club.

    Thank You Aubameyang for believing in Arteta’s vision
    Thank You Arteta for keeping our best player and one of the best striker in the world.

    I m simply delighted. This feels like a new signing. Unto the next one. Oh yeah…

