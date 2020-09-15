“Awesome just awesome” Arsenal fans react to Aubameyang signing new contract

Arsenal fans are a real happy bunch today and they have taken to social media in their thousands to celebrate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang signing a new contract with the club.

Auba himself confirmed that he had signed the contract via a live stream video earlier today ending a saga that threatened to distract the club when so much is going so well right now.

The Gabon international has been instrumental in the turnaround under Mikel Arteta that has seen the club collect a FA Cup and Community shield and kick start their 2020/21 campaign with a comprehensive win over Fulham at the weekend.

There was a time when it looked like Auba would not sign and that he was destined to leave the club, especially under the dark days of Unai Emery, however, it is all over now and to a large extent, the Tweets from the Arsenal fans are more in relief than anything else.

Awesome, just awesome. — Chris Davison (@cdavison_afc) September 15, 2020

Arsenal legend. — PresidentArteta (@PresidentArteta) September 15, 2020

Ok this has got me , I love this bloody club man — 🔞 Si (@elchapo0101) September 15, 2020

Goosebumps. Absolutely brilliant. Definitely going to be a legend @Aubameyang7! — The Arsenal (@DareToWenger) September 15, 2020