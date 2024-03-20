Arsenal confirm we will face A League Women’s Allstars in ‘Global football week’ in Melbourne,

Arsenal Women have announced that they are officially heading down under, after the WSL season has ended, to face off against an all star A-league Women’s side, in May. Our Matilda’s trio will head back home to Melbourne, Australia, to showcase what they have to offer in club football.

Arsenal Women in Australia 🇦🇺 We will be playing a post-season fixture against the A League Allstars in May ✨ See you soon, Melbourne 👋 — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) March 18, 2024

This is a clash that will be sure to draw big numbers to one of Melbourne’s iconic stadium’s, Marvel Stadium. Arsenal will be part of a two game clash, in what is being described as a “Global football week” in Melbourne, where Newcastle United will also face off against some of Australia’s A-league men’s best too.

Steph Catley, Caitlin Foord and Krya Cooney-Cross all started their careers in the W-League, and have shown to an entire nation just how far you can go, from what would be considered a small league. Catley moved from Melbourne’s Melbourne City FC, which is a branch of the CFG City Group. Foord started her career at Sydney FC, where she became a star of the league. And Cooney-Cross started at Melbourne Victory where she was, and still is, a lot of people’s favourite young footballer.

For me this is massive! Not only will I be able to see Steph Catley, Caitlin Foord and Kyra Cooney-Cross, but also the whole of the Arsenal Women’s team, travel to the place I call home.

Our Gunners will face off against the best of the best that the Australian Women’s League has to offer, and will be able to showcase another massive game on Australian soil. Since the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, which was co-hosted by Australia & New Zealand, Australia has well and truly caught the women’s football bug. For a country that football sometimes finds it hard to thrive in, having a team like Arsenal, with their three beloved Matilda’s, coming to play, will be huge for the sport in this country.

The Matilda’s have become icon’s in Australia, and have sold out their last 13 home games. They have become one of the most sought-out of athlete’s in the country. I expect no different, and the Arsenal Women will see their fans will come out in numbers.

I will be personally going to the game, which is huge for me, as I get to see the team I’ve grown to love so much, on my doorstep. I’ve always been a huge fan of the Matilda trio we have at Arsenal Women but this will be very different, and I can’t wait to see what our women have to offer in this great city of Melbourne.

Any other Gooners planning to get to the matches in Australia?

Daisy Mae

