Awful Brighton kill off abysmal Arsenal

Arsenal will walk away as losers today despite coming up against a lacklustre Brighton side.
Our side did start the first-half in emphatic fashion, and could easily have been 3-0 up inside the opening 20 minutes, but were unfortunately unable to put away any of those clear-cut chances.
That impetus was short-lived however, as the game began to turn into somewhat of a stalemate with both sides struggling to get in behind their rivals.
The biggest incident of the opening half was watching Bernd Leno land awkwardly after a slight collision with Neal Maupay, and the German shot-stopper wasn’t shy in showing his anger with the oncoming striker whilst being stretchered off the pitch.
The second-half was more entertaining thanks to four goals, but all-in all there was little to shout home about for either side, until our opponents stole the three points…
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was the first to find the back of the net, only to have his neat finish rightly ruled out for offside, but moments later we finally did break the deadlock.
Nicolas Pepe slotted home a delightful finish with just over 20 minutes remaining, but this clearly wasn’t going to be enough.
Our opponents hit-back shortly after thanks to one of many corners we had faced today, with Lewis Dunk putting the final touch away and into the net.
I was certain that Mesut Ozil and Martinelli would be installed to bring some fresh legs into the game, but it was Eddie Nketiah brought on at this point, before three very late changes on minute 87 with Tierney, Nelson and Willock brought on.
We did little inside the final third after our goal in reality, but whether to concede in the 95th minute that to Maupay is another matter.
The anger in me tells me we very much deserved to be punished for playing so badly, but the reality is Brighton were so bad as well! Our star-studded side has been downed by a dead team who didn’t show the fight of a team who were on coarse for relegation, but they can celebrate a win over a top team, and celebrate jumping out of the relegation zone… For now…
Did Brighton deserve the three points? Why was Martinelli and Ozil both overlooked again?
Patrick
Come here to watch the same shit in different games. You can see it up and down the club. Going to take a while to fix, even relegation.
I know no fan should wish for their team to lose but maybe arsenal needs to hit rock bottom before things change ? We need a whole sale this summer. Things really need to get bad before we can return to our old glory. I don’t know what else to say. The sad thing is I don’t even get upset anymore when we lose, I’ve become used to it.
this match has showed a lot of our problems:
– we can make 5 changes and are drawin 1-1 but arteta keeps 4 of them till the 87 min?.. does he even want to win..
– the defense is NOT the main problem, our midfield is just average-good but nowhere near good enough for a title challenge
– our bench is a disaster
– yeah Özil is not as good as he was anymore and maybe he shouldnt be a starter next year but even a 35-40 year old unfit özil is miles better in the midfield than willock
– our attacking play is sooo lacking 5 years ago we lost all the top matches but we would win this kind of matches 3-0 easily, now we lose the top matches and draw or lose the others and sometimes scrap some wins
It’s funny. We finally invest heavily in attack, and it’s the worst one we’ve had in decades. They legitimately so bad to watch. Even Auba was bad today too with so many chances. shambles everywhere.
Without midfield the attack will always be sh*t. Over the years we usually had one of the best midfield in the league and one of the worst attacks yet we always scored beautiful goals.
true, its a joke to be honest, you are right that we shouldn’t get angry anymore 😬
when we had a brilliant midfield: coq + cazorla + özil or even before that, tbh we always had great 8s and 10s, we lacked a great DM and world class attacker or defense, and if we finally get one thing we lose another piece (sold, or out of form or not good anymore like özil)
imagine if we bought auba while we had sanchez and that midfield.. but no here at arsenal we dont build a team in 2-3 years.. we take 5 years so that the spine is never filled
Well said. You probably have to go all the way back to invincibles to look at an Arsenal team with a solid spine. Since then, it’s a switch between a good midfield, or forwards. And always bad defense. Owners are unwilling to really care about the performance of the club.
Absolutely, its just frustrating. Another thing i dont get is, we always had injury problems and i thought we did a good thing we departed with the injury prone players, but why are buying injury prone or injured players again? I like tierney too, but what use is there in having a possibly great player who is injured too often, even messi is useless in the medical room..
I have been saying this many times. our midfield is the problem.
Guendouzi as DM is a joke. Guy is so fond of himself like he is some Messi. He has no pace. recovery rate is slow. cant move with the ball. midfielders always looking for the safe option of passing back to the keeper.
The midfield is not good enough. We have 4 strikers we dont need. Incorporating all 4 into the starting 11 is costing us.
I will say it again:
OUT: Aubameyang, Lacazette, Ozil, Mkhytaryan, Elneny, Socratis, Mustafi, Luiz, AMN, Guendouzi
IN: Asensio, Thomas Partey, Lewis Dunk, Nabil Fekir, Thomas Lemar.
We need men. We need quality wingers who can dribble.
We should swap Aubameyang for Asensio
Swap lacazette for Thomas Partey. Get Thomas Lemar.
25m pounds will get Nabil Fekir.
Buy Lewis Dunk
Partey Saka
Asensio Pepe Fekir
Martinelli
Pepe can also play a false 9.
Arteta was wrong with taking off Pepe. What was Nelson going to offer at that time. he should have changed tactics by moving Pepe and Aubameyang into the box.
When will Torrera be fit?
We should forget about this season. at best we get europa league.
This Board should be ambitious for once.
Another dreadful passionless display from Arsenal. Bad enough we lose right at the end, but yet another seemingly long-term injury, and to our best player.
I wrote an article on here only a couple of days ago about the chaos, and darker days ahead. Auba still can’t get a game upfront, Ozil doesn’t come on, so something going on with him yet again, and Arteta subs our best players? He also brings on 3 players in the 87 minute. What are they supposed to do with such little time?
I also want Arteta to come out and give us his reasons why he keeps overlooking Martinelli? Clearly something has happened between those two, because Martinelli had been one of best players, and was then suddenly pulled from team pre-lockdown, and is obviously still in Arteta’s bad books.
Utter shambles!
Time for Kroenke to leave.
Arteta is not good enough like most of his players
Nothing new. Why get angry at this point. Let’s just finish the season and hopefully see the back of a lot of these players. Suffering will continue until Kroenke is gone.
Supporting Arsenal is like playing playing with a mamba no matter what happens it will kill you
Same S##t different day. What pisses me off more is that this lot will all get their fat paycheck regardless.
We can speculate and wish as much as we like but this donward spiral going back almost a decade seems never ending.
No excuses anymore from me, we are a less than average team not much better than the team planked 20th in the league.. it’s disgusting how far this club has fallen.
No comment! Sooo many things were wrong today 😓😓hard time to be a gooner you can’t get even a hug 😷😷
And to think we thought the PL restart was going to be a welcome distraction from all the crap going on in the world…
Up Gunners. No comment
Why can’t we ever finish a game off??!! It’s been like this for so long!
I’m absolutely livid… no wonder we’re called Banter FC….
Sue just thought I would pop in and ask you, in particular, now that we are starting with eleven players, as Ozil has been dropped for the last two games AND we have two extra subs, can you enlighten me as to how we have improved?
I was under the impression that once he was dropped, our style of football would improve and we would be winning every game – so far its been two humiliating defeats – where has it all gone wrong, now that the shirtseller has no say in the way we are playing?
Hi Ken, nice to see you and i hope you’re doing ok! As always, you’re spot on!! Funny how this hasn’t been brought up!! 😂
Yes, just why haven’t we won, Ozil was the problem apparently… I’d say based on the last 2 games, he’s far from it!! But hey, what the hell do I know?!!
I know you were expecting a reply from the other Sue, however, I’m happy to throw my 2pence worth in. Not playing Ozil doesn’t prove anything at all. Is it your assertion Ken that if he had been on the pitch today and on Wednesday that the outcome would have been any different?
You know very well that Arteta played him before the enforced break so there must have been a good reason
Ah! Sue has replied
Exactly well said Sue P 👏👏
Well said Sue, my understanding was that we have to trust Arteta and his judgement and that we mere mortals no know different.
Of course there was SueP, when he played him we were unbeaten in 2020 – that’s reason enough to keep playing your best players – what I witnessed in the last two games was exactly what I expected and just as UE had to bring him back to stop the slide down the table, so will MA.
Unless of course, he thinks we are playing better football without him?!
The anti Ozil brigade have got their wish and our style of football has reaped the benefits – BHA doing the double over us and City humiliating us while we couldn’t create one shot on target against them!!!
Would we have won either game with Ozil playing?
Who knows, but we DO KNOW who we are without him.
Tough to take
Switched off at 1-1 in 93rd minute.
What a bunch of ******* . We could be 10th by the end of today!
No Europe for certain now.
We don’t deserve to finish any higher than that
They did a double on us!!! Brighton damn
Brighton weren’t in the relegation zone!
I asked the other day if the spat from the Corona Virus money issue not resolved. Arteta making himself to look like a fool. Come on coach get it together!
We need Arsene back!!
Steady on..
Shameful.
Players that don’t why they are on the field. zero mentality.
I can’t wait to see the back of many.
I think it’s brighton’s first win in 2020 , nowadays arsenal is so embarassing, if this continues next season we will be in relegation battle that’s for sure, look at our midfield, defence and substitutes that will tell the situation of our club. Mentality of our beloved club is now pathetic .
This season we will be in relegation battle!!!
So much for Brighton being winless in 9 games… as soon as we roll up, we make the bloody opposition look like Barcelona!! Donkeys, the bloody lot of them!
We’re just too bloody easy to play against, I bet the Saints can’t wait! Danny Ings hat trick incoming….
We are the club that, “professionally”, people can insult and get away with. After all, it’s the truth. Other truths can be covered up by all kinds of isms.
Hahahaha.. Actually, Sue. Donkeys are useful. This lot are fit for nothing!! 🙁 🙁 🙁
😂 Very true, GunneRay… think I’d rather pay to watch them trotting round a field, than this lot on a bloody pitch!!!
Talking of “Trotting” around, Sue. Guendouzi has really surprised me with his lack of drive and determination. I thought he was looking good early in the season but he looks like the complete “Donkey” right now. I wanted to like him more but he seems to be settling in to the Arsenal way (Lazy and over paid) just fine! 🙂
I wouldn’t give any Arsenal player more than 4 today!!
Yes he had some good games, Villa sticks in my mind. I thought he looked good for the first 20 minutes or so today, but then went off the boil. That seems to be the same with all of them and has been for some time – the I’m not that bothered attitude.. if I was in the team (god help them 😂) I would be absolutely livid! I’m very competitive and don’t like losing, but it doesn’t seem to bother them.. they know they’ll be picked next time even if they were crap! And they’re still paid their thousands! Where’s the backbone and fighting spirit? This isn’t the Arsenal I fell in love with back in 1991… they’re an embarrassment! If I wanted all this sort of crap, I’d have followed the other half of my family and become a West Ham fan! Sheesh!!
Neither would i, GunneRay and that’s being generous!
It can never be the fault of 3 different coaches: Unai, Lungberg, and Arteta… These players are not Arsenal at heart… They are the poorest group of players to wear the Arsenal shirt… They are so poor on the ball, every aspect of them is poor… I feel its better to play the youngests and lose than these awful group of players…
Please note – not the “A J” who used to enjoy commenting on here.
Just visit to read nowadays.
Pure coincidence there’s another “ A J” out there.
Today – “Groundhog day”.
Take care all.
I think you made a good point. It’s really distasteful watching them perform that way, week in week out. Their play is almost always devoid of will and passion. It’s as though playing for arsenal is drudgery to them, just show up and get your paycheck. I feel sorry for us fans
TORI TORI TORI which means ATTACK to much pussyfooting around passing back and sideways Holding is like a Crab passing sideways or back. When are we going to learn the best way to defend is to ATTACK it is not rocket science. We need a good clearout to many old players getting fat paydays
EPL should have resumed the season without Arsenal..
No urgency on the ball…
Weak in many areas…
Average team at best….
Martinelli isn’t even playing anymore. I know he is still young but I rather see him play than willock. I know they play different position, just saying… I m gutted. Oh, I m used to this.
Arsenal should have just stayed at home.
You’re playing against a Brighton side that lacks passion and creativity. You go one nil up, yet you can’t see out the game. They draw level with a scrappy goal, yet you can’t bring on Martinelli to play from the left wing and move Auba to the middle. You still refuse to play Ozil, you rather prefer Nelson and Willock. I’m getting worried about Arteta’s tactics and selection (especially substitutions).
8 games to go. We’re yet to play Spurs and Liverpool. This is one game we shouldn’t be losing.
It’s such a shame.
It’s obvious that Arsenal have some deep underlying problems in the squad. There’s no passion or determination to win the ball and attack with venom. They almost look like they are playing with the handbrake on. No one is pushing the team forward. It comes back to a lack of leaders. There’s no one organising and the team and they look like 11 players thrown together for the first time. MA won’t change a thing in this squad. Most of them are sub-standard and not even PL quality. In all my years supporting Arsenal, this is probably the only time i have felt so damn angry about the the way the club are conducting themselves. On and off the pitch. If they are not careful, they could end up in quicksand and find themselves fighting relegation. Yes, it really could happen!!!
Yes GunneRay
This has been a sobering few days
Arteta has been getting so much stick but I’m not sure he can be held responsible – yet!
Before the shut down although we were getting draws rather than wins, I felt that he was getting a better reaction from the team. It’s almost like they have forgotten it all!!
I would wholeheartedly agree that there are underlying issues that need sorting. For a long time now the top level of our great club has let the supporters down badly
Yep, I hear you, SueP!
I agree. Arteta needs time to imprint his vision and tactics on this squad. However, I do wonder what plans the hierarchy have? Arteta may have to settle for much less than he realises? I know recently he spoke about not being left behind whilst other are building to be stronger. But hey, this is Arsenal. They do spend a bit. They just don’t spend well. I mean, Pepe for £72 million?!
I’m staying patient with Arteta. I think we all should for now. He needs time and we need to give it to him!
On the other thread I wrote that Arsenal should have beaten Brighton especially as we had great chances that weren’t finished off.
Brighton got back into it and then Arsenal lose impetus. Typical of us. We don’t have that killer instinct.
I hoped for passion in a pre match post and there was very little of that in show. No urgency at all
This is very disasrious and very painful coz we have lost to a team at the bottom of the table.This means we are far off being a top six in epl.And arteta should tell us why he bench #GM35 and #MO10.Am very disappointed…Arteta pls something is going on.
New day, same old story
Life was so peaceful and happy when there was no premier league….
Premier League comes with pain as well..
At least half this squad are championship level at best some lower than that … they are paid exorbitant wages with money not coming in so the greedy yank will hopefully bail out and we can start again coz there is no tinkering this club back to top flight football
What’s the point of bringing 3 subs on in the 87th minute, they need longer than that to get into the game, it’s like players the last few minutes with 8 men.
And, for goodness sake can we play Auba in the middle, totally wasted out wide. And if Ozil can’t get on against Brighton then we might as well forget him for the rest of the season.
Wasn’t gonna get depressed for the last few games but am totay pissed off now.
We need at least 3 new midfielders. Our mid is garbage.
Guendozi.
No pace.
No forward passing.
Looks industrious but no end product.
3 rd season and one goal.
Thats what we have.
Was enjoying the football enforced break.
Now totally depressed.
Guendouzi was baptized “The 2nd El Neny” by a fellow gunner over here and I think that is what I will also call him from now on.
They couldn’t even do it for Leno… shiiitbagsss
I think those who abused and chased away Mr. Emery should be preparing some apologies now. It was always the players who were the problem.
Well did you enjoy that people?
Do you think the pain of watching our team equals the pain of catching covid? Most probably!
This greed virus spreading through our club has been there awhile. While other clubs superseded us both on and off the pitch in the last 10 years we have kid ourselves with expensive purchases and high wages thinking this will resolve that.
Nope, it’s far more that we need. Maybe we are seeing the start of a new approach…today a young team with over half the first 11 amounts to 22yrs old today, add the continued injuries mounting… I thinks it will get alot worst before they will get better.
But we need to be better today. Forget about that promising future. Today we need to be far far better. Better commitment less arogrance more hardwork.
Today…well in generally really we could of done with Dunk and Bissouma. I would not renew cellabos and Luiz’s contract and I would get these two.
Not the big name labels fans have cried for, but hardworking dedicated type every club needs.
Bissouma conceded 6 fouls today without a booking. We didnt have a single player come close to that!
Dunk scored the important goal, a captain when needed provided. I been a Dunk fan for years but today I hope others see how someone like this can offer the club the stability of leadership character we desperately need.
Football is small details. Leno injury haunted us today. That corner he would of not allowed 2 vs 1 nor let the defence slowly move out… cant blame Martinez but this is the difference in top keepers and standby. Just ask Liverpool fans.
Alot of pain to come so I just want to see what Arteta will do to the squad at the end of the season. Even without cash as it appears I expect several bad apples to be moved on.
Cant keep blaming the managers. It’s time the squad take some responsibility and the current changing of guards…the inexperienced young talent might be the start. But they need True leadership around them.
I told you long time that Arteta and the midfield is our main problems at Arsenal. Please dont mention Ozil being a saviour in this conversation because he failed in the last 3yrs. You better talk about Martinelli because he is the real deal
ozil and his amazing throughballs wouldve saved us, like they have been all season. Oh, wait… whats that???
For real, Saka the only player who can actually be satisfied today. Put in a bunch of good crosses first half that shouldve been converted. AUba and Laca cannot finish their dinner, which makes them the definition of useless. Let them both go at this point. Auba’s heart is clearly not in it anymore, and Laca is just poor. These are of course not the root of the issue. It is Kroenke end of the day.
I’m glad it was a loss… not some draw to keep deluding the players, coach and fans with one nonexistent hope.
The first person MA should relegate to bench next game is Guedozi. Gosh, guy too slow in decision making