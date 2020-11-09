Awful Villa defeat shows Arsenal needed Ozil in midfield not Elneny

We Shouldn’t Be Playing Elneny At Home To Aston Villa! By Dan Smith
When writing about an article based on Joe Willock, I felt the need to reference Elneny as an example how a section of our fanbase tend to overreact. I wanted to write it before the Aston Villa game so I wouldn’t be accused of being wise after the event.
It was predictable after the win at Old Trafford that Arteta would make the mistake of carrying on with the Egyptian starting in the League. Let me clarify, he was very good in Manchester but United away is a different scenario compared to Villa at home. They are two fixtures which require different qualities.
Away at a ‘top six’ side, maybe you need that extra hard-working player in midfield, but do you need that at the Emirates against opponents who had just conceded 3 and 4 goals in their two previous games?
If Leeds and Southampton can make lots of chances against Aston Villa, then so should we. Yet creativity is proving a real issue and that’s not something you usually associate with Arsenal.
Most seasons you would count on us to at least score in a game, especially at our own ground. It’s now though been 4 games since we last scored in open play.
Our manager has over complicated things because Xhaka and Ceballos were not doing anything wrong to warrant both being dropped. You could trust one to start deep with Partey as both have a range of passing that can unlock a defence.
You don’t need an Elneny/Partey partnership at home, it’s way too negative. It’s not Elneny’s fault. He always gives 100 percent but that’s never been questioned. Nothing has changed from now to before he went to Turkey. He will run round, win back possession and pass the ball sideways. Qualities you don’t need when you are Arsenal at home.
It’s almost patronising to the player to be patting him on the back for not being rubbish. This is a professional footballer who earns a reported a 50,000 pound a week so let’s not act shocked that he can kick a football.
I promised that I wouldn’t mention a certain individual every time we lose a game, but I’m sorry I think losing 3-0 at home is fairly extreme and deserves questioning. I think our joint heaviest defeat at home in the Premier League allows me to question the balance of the squad?
Elneny, Partey, Xhaka, Ceballos can all play as your holding midfielder. Do you need 4 options while claiming your only creative player couldn’t make the list of 23. Bear in mind that Maitland Niles, Chambers and Luiz could also play DM.
When readers ask me where I get the theory that it’s non-footballing reasons why Ozil has been frozen out it’s nights like Sunday. Because for footballing reasons, you don’t select Elneny and not Ozil.
When you need a goal, you don’t choose a Pepe or Nketiah as being any more likely to change a game.
When he was first hired, Arteta spoke about certain standards and not accepting when they are not met.
4 defeats in 8 games.
2 home defeats in 4.
Our joint heaviest defeat at home in the Prem era.
We cannot accept those standards.
If Elneny can make the squad but Ozil can’t, we should ask ourselves why.
If Elneny is the answer, then the question is worse than I thought.
Yesterday we needed fighting spirit. Players underestimated Villa and looked lethargic.
So you think Mesut Özil is the player to bring fighting spirit and will to that match? Or is it his defensive prowess that would’ve helped us prevent those goals conceded?
You can have the best players in the world in your team but when you play like we did yesterday, you won’t get anything out of the match.
We have the most expensive front three in the league but they are firing blanks. If we won against Villa we would be 4th equal. Just have to trust the process now until January.
Ozil is not playing not for footballing reasons. The club is saving some money by not playing him. Arteta cant tell us that.
If you dont want to play Ozil, then Play Pepe in the number 10 role or give more game time to Smith Rowe.
Pepe has to be starting games week in week out. He can either replace Lacazette upfront or play behind Aubameyang in the number 10 role.
We have to discontinue the 3 at the back. if we are to play 3 at the back, then David luiz has to play. His long balls were missed yesterday. Also, Arteta should give more freedom to the players.
Bellerin Gabriel Luiz Thierney
Xhaka Partey
Pepe
Willian Aubameyang Saka
I tend to agree with most of your article, but tell me one thing. As always, where can you fit MO in the lineup? Villa dominated our most solid partnership, cranking down hard on Mo and TP had to run and intercept and tackle so much that he got an injury. The basic idea of MO playing is all well and good, but I don’t think he can play in any of MA’s lineups. Even if we constantly switch to a 4 at the back and play Ozil as the furthest midfielder, he would get pressed hard by Douglas Luiz and the other Villa mids and defenders. Now MO has good close control, but he needs someone like Santi to help him, and no one in the current team can give that help. So I think it is based more on practicality to exclude MO from the lineup, considering all the financial and PR angles on top of footballing reasons. And we created around 3-4 clear cut chances which fell to Lacazette and Willian, and some half chances like that Bellerin run inside. So our focus should not be on midfield creativity immediately, as we cannot do anything else until January at the earliest. I think we need to question why can’t our forwards take the chances which are afforded to them, because even if MO supplies 4-5 through balls every match, we won’t score any at our current state, and people will revert back to the I told you so arguements about MO and his assists, chances created etc etc.
Then Pepe should replace Lacazette in the striker role or he plays behind Aubammeyang. Lacazette needs an apartment on the bench at the moment.
And i dont understand why Mikel Favours Nketiah ahead of Martinelli
Yesterday Niles could have done a lot VS Grealish who made a mess of our right side of defence creating almost all the three goals.Niles’s very fast, agressive and wont be out samarted like what happend Yesterday.True he is not that creative but the priority is to keep paitent, prevent conceding goals,then victory would have come.
And Arteta should have made that call earlier in the second half. He should have brought in AMN for Bellerin. Also, i dont get it why Arteta does not substitute Aubameyang. There is no law that states Aubameyang has to start and play for the whole 90 mins. I hope Arteta learns from his mistakes. He got it wrong yesterday
So the guy who never assists, scores, and or even creates clear cut chances, we needed to open Villa up?
Ozil has been too inconsistent in the last three seasons and Arteta doesn’t seem want to play with a CAM. If a common fan like me can predict Ozil’s role in the field, imagine how the opponents can easily mark him
However, Willock’s role in the Dundalk and Molde games was more unpredictable, hence he could make a lot of crosses from the right side and penetrate defenses with his dribbles. We just need to use our tactic in Europa League to play against small teams and just use 3-4-3 for big oppositions