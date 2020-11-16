Axed Arsenal man gets good review from his loan club

Matteo Guendouzi may yet earn a fresh start to life at a new team after he earned some praise from the sporting director of Hertha Berlin Michael Preetz.

The Frenchman was frozen out of the Arsenal first team since July this year after he fell out with Mikel Arteta.

The Spanish manager seemed to have offered him an olive branch when he said every player in his team had a chance in the new season.

However, he continued to overlook Guendouzi, and there is no guarantee that the midfielder would have played for Arsenal again if he had remained at the club.

He is now at Hertha Berlin for the rest of this season at least.

His showing for the Germans was initially delayed when he tested positive for coronavirus.

He has now returned and has played two games for them.

While he hasn’t played that many games for them, Preetz claimed that he has “enriched” their team.

‘Three months ago, Matteo’s loan signing wasn’t possible, but it was at the beginning of October,’ Preetz told Kicker as quoted by Metro Sports.

‘We are happy that he is here and that he enriched our game from the start.

‘We’ll see everything else next summer.

‘How the prices will develop by then and what Arsenal are planning then, nobody can say today.’