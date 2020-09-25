Axed Arsenal man no longer comfortable staying at the Emirates

Top Mercato is reporting that Arsenal midfielder, Matteo Guendouzi has become more unsettled at the Emirates as he continues to be out of the first-team picture at the club.

The Frenchman fell out with Mikel Arteta in June and he has since been axed from the Arsenal first team.

He hasn’t played for the club since that game against Brighton and his future remains uncertain.

Arteta claimed at the start of this season that Guendouzi has been handed a new chance just like his teammates, but the Frenchman hasn’t started any game for the Gunners in the new season.

The report claims that the 21-year-old, who still has a contract with Arsenal until 2022, has asked the Gunners to allow him to leave the Emirates before the end of this transfer window.

However, the report added that the midfielder’s transfer this summer isn’t guaranteed and it will depend entirely on the offer they receive for him.

If they get an offer that matches their valuation of the former Lorient man, then he will be allowed to leave, otherwise, he will have to remain at the club until the next transfer window.

Mesut Ozil is another Arsenal outcast that the club will look to sell before this transfer window closes.