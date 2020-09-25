Axed Arsenal man no longer comfortable staying at the Emirates

Top Mercato is reporting that Arsenal midfielder, Matteo Guendouzi has become more unsettled at the Emirates as he continues to be out of the first-team picture at the club.
The Frenchman fell out with Mikel Arteta in June and he has since been axed from the Arsenal first team.
He hasn’t played for the club since that game against Brighton and his future remains uncertain.
Arteta claimed at the start of this season that Guendouzi has been handed a new chance just like his teammates, but the Frenchman hasn’t started any game for the Gunners in the new season.
The report claims that the 21-year-old, who still has a contract with Arsenal until 2022, has asked the Gunners to allow him to leave the Emirates before the end of this transfer window.
However, the report added that the midfielder’s transfer this summer isn’t guaranteed and it will depend entirely on the offer they receive for him.
If they get an offer that matches their valuation of the former Lorient man, then he will be allowed to leave, otherwise, he will have to remain at the club until the next transfer window.
Mesut Ozil is another Arsenal outcast that the club will look to sell before this transfer window closes.
Ozil will stay until June. Simple. Been quoted by him and his agent.
Matteo has been a huge disappointment with so much potential. If we can get at least £15 – £20m for him then he can leave.
Torriera is going to be an interesting one as Athletico want him but only on loan but wont even negotiate for Partey. We would be fools to allow this plus pay them 45m for Thomas and give them Torreira only on loan with no obligation to buy. Mugging us off big time!
Papa, Chambers, Kolasnic & Elneny will maybe be looked at before window closes. Already £17m from Martinez.
Unlike Mesut, Guendouzi has everything to lose by not playing. If they can’t sell him at least loan him if they don’t intend to use him. If he is available for loan nearly every team will want him.
The players don’t make the team yet still collecting their big salaries especially in this difficult times. It doesn’t need intelligence to see that as a very very very bad business.
He don’t deserve all this nonsense