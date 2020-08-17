Axed head of football breaks his silence – does anyone care?

Raul Sanllehi has broken his silence after being axed by Arsenal as their head of football.

The Spaniard had been at the Emirates since 2018 and he played an important role as the club tried to move on from more than two decades under the leadership of Arsene Wenger.

He was one of the pivotal members on the club’s board and was key in their recruitment of players since he joined the club.

It was leaked recently that Arsenal was conducting an internal investigation into their transfer businesses and the spotlight was on the mega-money transfer of Nicolas Pepe from Lille last summer.

The sacking of Sanllehi seems to have been the outcome of the internal auditing, and the club thanked him for his work when he was their employee.

The Spaniard has finally broken his silence and he admitted to having mixed feelings about leaving the Gunners in the manner in which he left the club.

“It is with mixed feelings that I end my professional relationship with Arsenal. As said, many mixed (and contradictory) feelings arise, from deep sadness to full pride and gratefulness to have been given the opportunity to work in such a special club alongside the best professionals and human beings I’ve met over my 25 years in the industry,” Sanllehi explained in a statement.

“I will continue a Gooner for the rest of my days, and I will be celebrating every goal and title they (we) achieve in the coming years.

“I said I had many contradictory feelings at this time, many, but one I don’t have is anger. Not at all!

“Of course I feel frustrated and powerless but I also have the certainty I gave my best work and effort to bring this club back where it belongs.”

Has to be asked, does anyone really care what he has to say? This whole thing stinks to high heaven and under his tenure, the squad has hardly been overhauled in the way it should have been.