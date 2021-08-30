Confirmed: Azeez follows in Smith-Rowe’s footsteps to work under Danny Cowley

Our newest star Emile Smith-Rowe cut his teeth at Huddersfield when he went on loan, and Arsenal were full of praise for the way their then coach Danny Cowley managed his game time and helped nurture him into the player he is now.

Our latest U23 star Miguel Azeez is now set to follow in Emile’s footsteps by working under Cowley, who is now in charge at Portsmouth.

Arsenal obviously trust Cowley a lot to send one of biggest young hopefuls back to be under his tutelage, and Azeez himself admitted that he had discussed his move with Smith-Rowe before committing himself to the deal.

He told the official Pompey website: “I’m really pleased to be here. There’s been a lot of buzz about this move and I’m grateful to the manager for giving me his trust.

“It’s important for me to get a lot of minutes this season and I’ve spoken to Emile about working with Danny.

“I got some really good feedback, so I’m looking forward to working with him and all the staff here at the club.”

Cowley himself is very happy and seems sure that Azeez is going to be a hit down on the South Coast. “This is a deal that we’ve been working on for the majority of the summer,” Cowley told the BBC.

“You can see the hunger and humility to learn and get better, which we really like. He’s really studious and wants to find ways to improve his performance.

“We think the supporters will like Miguel and he’s very good at dribbling, while he can be a real goal threat for us as well.”

Arsenal fans will be patiently waiting to see if Cowley can work wonders with Azeez, just like he did with Smith-Rowe.

Fingers crossed!