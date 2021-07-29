Azeez tipped to become next youngster to break through at Arsenal

Arsenal has the reputation for giving first-team chances to youngsters in their squad and Mikel Arteta has continued that tradition.

The Spaniard has handed more responsibilities to Bukayo Saka and has given Emile Smith Rowe his chance to be a regular at Arsenal.

Both players have repaid the faith shown in them by the Spanish manager and they are expected to keep delivering fine performances for the club.

Players in the youth team will draw inspiration from them and remain hopeful of their chance arriving.

This preseason has given Arteta the chance to field even more youngsters and Miguel Azeez has been tipped to become the next big star that moves up through the ranks at the club by The Daily Mail.

The 18-year-old was in fine form as Arsenal beat Watford 4-1 in their latest pre-season friendly and his performance in the match has prompted the belief that he is now closer than ever to becoming a first-team player.

The report says: “Azeez has been tipped for big things and the buzz grew even stronger on Wednesday after his impressive second-half cameo against Watford, who are gearing up for life back in the Premier League.

“Azeez, who has bulked up during the off-season, looked assured on the ball and got his just reward late on in the pre-season friendly victory at Arsenal’s headquarters.

“After Nicolas Pepe played a quick corner into the feet of Azeez, the young midfielder shifted the ball onto his weak foot before curling home superbly into the far corner of the Watford net – leaving the goalkeeper with absolutely no chance.

“While it is very unlikely he will make an impact straight away, you can expect Azeez to get minutes in the cup matches next season for the Gunners.”