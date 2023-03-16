Bacary Sagna insists Arsenal man is the best player in the Premier League

If you ask a random Premier League fan who the best player in the competition has been this season, they will probably pick Manchester City’s Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian has made a meal of most Premier League defences this season and continues to show the competition is simply too easy for him.

However, former Arsenal man, Bacary Sagna believes the best player in the competition this term has been Bukayo Saka.

The attacker is leading the Gunners towards winning the title for the first time in two decades and remains one man who can deliver in any game.

While Haaland scores the goals that City needs, Saka does more work on the field and Arsenal struggles when he has an off game.

Sagna is convinced he has been the best player in England this season. The ex-defender says via The Sun:

“He [Saka]’s been the best player in the Premier League this season.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if Erling Haaland is crowned PFA Player of the Year but up until now I don’t see any other player that’s had a bigger impact on their team than Bukayo.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have had an amazing season thanks in part to the impact Saka has made on this team.

The Englishman continues to show he is the player we can trust to make us champions again.

It does not matter what impact Haaland makes at City, Saka is one of our own and he is serving us well.

