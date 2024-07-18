Bacary Sagna reveals improvements that Arsenal needs to make

Former Arsenal man Bacary Sagna has discussed the improvements Mikel Arteta’s team needs to make this season.

Arsenal is now Manchester City’s main challenger for the Premier League title, and in back-to-back seasons, they have given the champions a run for their money.

Mikel Arteta’s side has continued to work hard to ensure they compete for the Premier League title once again.

Their goal is to win it, and their performance in the competition last season shows they are not far off.

Sagna has been following them closely and believes the Gunners have what it takes to win the league. However, he also emphasises that they need to make some improvements soon.

He said, as quoted by The Sun:

“Arsenal are playing well but they can improve on crossing the ball – they hold the ball well generally, but occasionally they’ll need to cross it more. Arsenal are a fantastic team but they pass the ball around the box a lot, and some teams can come and make it difficult for them.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have improved almost every year since Mikel Arteta joined the club, and we expect the boys to play better in this campaign.

Although our transfer window hasn’t been very active, we need to inject new faces and skills to strengthen our team.

