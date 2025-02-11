Bacary Sagna sends a message to Arsenal about the title race

Bacary Sagna has urged Arsenal to remain focused and continue winning their matches as they chase Liverpool in the Premier League title race. With the season drawing to a close, the Gunners are still very much in the hunt for the top spot, and Sagna believes that they must keep up the pressure to secure the title.

Arsenal and Liverpool remain the two clubs most likely to be crowned Premier League champions at the end of this season. For much of the campaign, the Gunners have been chasing Liverpool, trying to keep pace with the Reds as they battle for the top position. Arsenal’s form has been impressive, but Liverpool has proven to be a formidable force, making it difficult for anyone to close the gap.

However, after Liverpool’s unexpected FA Cup exit at the hands of Championship strugglers Plymouth at the weekend, Arsenal fans may now feel a sense of optimism. The loss has raised questions about Liverpool’s ability to maintain their consistency throughout the season, and many supporters now believe that the Reds are not invincible. This defeat gives Arsenal a chance to overtake Liverpool, but the Gunners must keep winning their matches and capitalise on any struggles from their rivals.

Sagna, who has followed both clubs closely, believes that Liverpool will eventually drop points in the title race. The former Arsenal defender is confident that the Gunners’ chances of winning the title will be enhanced as long as they remain in touching distance of Liverpool. Sagna is optimistic that Arsenal can take advantage of any slip-ups by Liverpool, but he also emphasised the importance of consistency for Mikel Arteta’s side.

“As long as Arsenal keep in touch with Liverpool, then they have a great chance of winning the Premier League title this season,” Sagna said, as reported by The Mirror. “We know that they have to play each other before the season is over. Liverpool will drop points. They have difficult games left to play, and I don’t think they will win them all.”

While Arsenal’s path to the title still seems open, the Gunners must be mindful that they cannot afford to drop points themselves. If Arsenal falter while waiting for Liverpool to slip up, they risk finishing behind their rivals, even if the Reds drop points along the way. It is a delicate balance, with both teams looking to capitalise on any opportunity to take control of the title race.

Arsenal’s focus must remain solely on securing maximum points from every remaining fixture. The title race is expected to go down to the wire, and Sagna’s advice is clear: Arsenal must continue to perform at their best, remain consistent, and ensure they are in a position to capitalise should Liverpool falter.