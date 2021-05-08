‘Back and forth’ – Chief confirms ongoing talks over defender deal

Stuttgart chief Sven Mislintat has confirmed that they are in negotiations with Arsenal over another loan deal for Konstantinos Mavropanos.

The Greek defender has been a regular for the Bundesliga side when fit, and has thoroughly impressed on loan with the club.

Some had believed that he would be set to return to North London for pre-season, where he could maybe have convinced Mikel Arteta to give him a chance in the first-team squad.

That no longer looks likely after Mislintat confirmed that they were in talks over another loan deal, ruling out a permanent offer due to the current financial situation.

“In good talks with my ex-club. We’re trying to get a loan”, he told German publication Kicker. “Buying is difficult in the current situation. Now there is a bit of back and forth.”

Arsenal also have the likes of William Saliba and Mark McGuinness enjoying first-team roles out on loan also, and could well have been competition for Mavropanos this summer as they looked to try and convince Arteta ta give them a chance in his first-team for the new season.

