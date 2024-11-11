“Back doing what I love.” Odegaard is delighted to return to the starting XI for Arsenal

Martin Odegaard expressed his excitement about returning to the field after a lengthy injury layoff, marking his first start for Arsenal since September in the 1-1 draw against Chelsea. The Norwegian midfielder’s absence had visibly impacted Arsenal’s creativity and consistency, with the team struggling to replicate the vision and leadership Odegaard brings to the midfield.

After a cautious recovery period, Arsenal avoided rushing Odegaard back until he was fully ready. His return was strategically introduced during the Champions League clash against Inter Milan midweek, serving as a warm-up for the Chelsea fixture, where he completed a full 90 minutes and even contributed an assist. Odegaard’s impact was immediately evident, as he orchestrated several promising plays and provided the quality pass that led to Arsenal’s goal.

Reflecting on his return, Odegaard shared his feelings about getting back into action after the longest absence of his career, stating to the BBC, “Unbelievable… back doing what I love. It has been a long time, the longest I have been out of football in my whole life. It felt good to be back out there although disappointed we didn’t get the win.” He added that his recovery was supported by Arsenal’s fitness team, who worked with him daily to ensure a safe return. Despite only three team training sessions before the Chelsea game, he was pleased with how he managed to contribute and felt physically ready to play a full match.

Odegaard’s return is a timely boost for Arsenal as they seek to regain ground in the Premier League title race. His playmaking abilities add a crucial layer of creativity and control to Arsenal’s midfield, setting up opportunities and keeping possession under pressure. With Odegaard back, Arsenal fans have reason to hope for a more dynamic and effective team going forward. His commitment to staying fit and continuing to influence games is promising for the Gunners, who will need his leadership and technical skill as they head into a critical phase of the season.

