“Back home” Club president makes public plans to sign Arsenal man

Palmeiras president Leila Pereira has publicly expressed the club’s desire to re-sign Gabriel Jesus at the earliest opportunity. The Brazilian side played a key role in developing the striker before his move to Manchester City, and he later joined Arsenal from the Premier League champions.

Jesus’ Time at Arsenal

Since joining Arsenal, Jesus has been an important figure for the team, demonstrating his skill, work rate, and versatility in attack. However, injuries have interrupted his progress, most notably a significant setback at the start of 2025 that has kept him sidelined for an extended period. During his absence, Arsenal has strengthened its attacking options, leaving Jesus as the third-choice striker behind new signing Viktor Gyokeres and Kai Havertz. These circumstances have created uncertainty regarding his future at the club. While he might have considered a move during the previous summer, his injury prevented any potential transfer from materialising. Despite these challenges, Arsenal continues to value his contribution and trusts in his ability to return to form.

Palmeiras’ Interest and Jesus’ Future

Palmeiras remain keen to bring Jesus back to Brazil, even though the club may face difficulties in meeting his wages and any associated transfer fee. According to Somos Fanaticos, Pereira stated: “Of course, Gabriel Jesus. And I’ll say more. Soon you’re coming back home, Gabriel! One day you’ll return.” Her comments underline the club’s long-term interest in the striker and the possibility of a future return to his formative club.

While Palmeiras are eager to re-sign him, Jesus will likely choose to spend a few more seasons in Europe if he leaves Arsenal. Any potential move away from the Emirates would probably see him join another European club, allowing him to continue competing at the highest level before considering a return to Brazil.

