Gabriel Martinelli slotted straight into the Arsenal lineup for their game against West Ham yesterday after returning from the World Cup, where he played for Brazil.

The attacker was a key member of the Arsenal team in the first half of the season, and Mikel Arteta trusted him with a place on the team in the season’s reopener against the Hammers.

He did well as Arsenal came from behind to win the game 3-1 at the Emirates and open a seven-point lead over Newcastle United at the top of the Premier League table.

After the game, the Brazilian posted an image on Instagram and captioned it: “Back to business.”



Martinelli has been a superb player for us, and his return to the team gives us a good chance of continuing to win as many matches as possible.

He scored our second goal of the game to show he still has goals in him, and we expect more to come from the hardworking Brazilian.

The club has been in talks with his entourage to extend his deal for some time now, and we need them to speed it up and secure his long-term future.

If we do not get it sorted in time, we could lose him to another club which would be disastrous.

