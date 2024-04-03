“Back where we belong.” Piers Morgan reacts to Arsenal’s win against Luton

Piers Morgan has expressed his delight after Arsenal returned to the top of the Premier League table with a win against Luton Town this evening.

The Gunners relinquished the top spot to Liverpool following their draw against Manchester City at the weekend and were eager to reclaim it after the match against Luton, especially considering Liverpool’s next match isn’t until tomorrow.

It proved to be a straightforward game for the Gunners, despite Mikel Arteta making changes and handing starts to Reiss Nelson, Thomas Partey, and Emile Smith Rowe.

The match was a stark contrast between two clubs at different ends of the spectrum, with Arsenal scoring both goals in the first half.

Given the significance of the fixture to both clubs, Arsenal fulfilled their duty and now finds themselves back at the summit of the Premier League.

Morgan observed as Mikel Arteta’s side demonstrated their superiority over relegation candidates Luton and was thrilled to see them reclaim the top spot in the league standings.

He tweeted an image of the Premier League table and captioned it:

“Back where we belong. #TopOfTheLeague”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Most of us feel the same way as Morgan, and it is a good evening to be an Arsenal supporter.