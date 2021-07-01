Bad news for Arsenal after potential transfer of unwanted player collapses

Arsenal has been handed a blow in their bid to offload Willian this summer as his proposed move to Inter Miami has collapsed.

Willian joined the Gunners last summer on a free transfer after his contract at Chelsea expired.

The Brazilian’s first season at the Emirates was underwhelming and it seems he will not get better.

The Gunners have been looking to add new players to their squad and getting rid of his salary will help them sign more players.

However, that might not happen now with The Sun reporting that Inter Miami and the winger couldn’t reach an agreement.

The report says Willian is demanding to be paid £8.7 million per season to sign for the MLS side.

But that fee is too much for the new American franchise whose top earner is currently Gonzalo Higuain and the Argentinian earns just £80,500 per week or £4.19 million per season.

Willian has two more seasons left on his current Arsenal deal and the Gunners could be stuck with him until the end of his contract.

This is because clubs will struggle to meet the salary he currently earns at the Emirates.

There is still time to decide on his future, perhaps Arsenal will agree to subsidise his wages just to see him leave them this summer.