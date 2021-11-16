Bad news for Arsenal as Liverpool attacker returns to training ahead of match

Takehiro Tomiyasu will have his work cut out for him when Arsenal faces Liverpool at the weekend.

The impressive Japanese star has been in fine form since he moved to the Emirates and the game against Liverpool is one he needs to be at his best for.

The Reds have arguably the best front-three in the Premier League and when they are all fit to play, opponents know it will be a tough time for them.

Sadio Mane had been expected to miss the game against the Gunners after getting injured and subbed off from Senegal’s last match against Togo.

He played less than 30 minutes in that fixture and was sent back to Liverpool for checks.

The checks have now revealed that he didn’t suffer any serious injury and The Daily Mail reports that he is back in training and is in contention for the match.

This will serve as a significant blow to Arsenal’s plan for the game, and it also means Tomiyasu will have to prepare to face arguably the toughest opponent he has faced in the Premier League this season.

Mane suffered a dip in form in the last campaign, but the Senegal star is now one of the most-inform forwards in Liverpool’s squad.

The former Southampton man has scored 6 goals in 11 league matches this season and would look to add to that figure against Arsenal.