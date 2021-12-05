Bad news for Arsenal as Man City joins the race to sign coveted striker

Arsenal has pursued a move for Dusan Vlahovic for a long time now as they search for attacking reinforcements.

The Serbian has been the target of several European clubs and Metro Sport maintains the Gunners remain interested even though he doesn’t fancy a move to the Emirates.

He could join another Premier League club with a new report on Todofichajes claiming Manchester City wants the Fiorentina striker.

City wanted to sign Harry Kane in the last transfer window, but they couldn’t convince Tottenham to sell him.

The Premier League champions are now targeting a move for the 21-year-old as they continue their search for a goal-scorer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Vlahovic is one of the best strikers in Europe at the moment as he continues to score goals relentlessly at Fiorentina.

He is the ideal candidate to fill the boots of the outgoing Alexandre Lacazette.

However, competition from City and Juventus makes signing him harder unless we finish inside the top four.

We have shown a willingness to splash the cash on targets in various positions and can compete with other clubs to offer him a lucrative deal.

But he would have the luxury of choosing his next club, and we need to convince him that Arsenal is the best place for him