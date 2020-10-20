Bad news for Arsenal as Vardy expected to be fit for Sunday

Will Vardy ruin another Partey?

And so, our worst fears are confirmed, and although it is not much of a surprise, yet we still had a little bit of hope that Leicester’s star striker would remain injured going into the fixture over the weekend, but that is not to be the case.

Brendan Rogers has today confirmed on the Leicester website that Jamie Vardy seems like he is going to be fit and raring to go against us on Sunday, stating: “We’re hopeful that he’ll be ready for our next league game” and given the way Arsenal’s luck has gone, means he WILL be ready to play and if he is not then it will be a bit of a shock!

Having sat out the whole international break and Leicester’s first game back after international duty in which they faced an in form Aston Villa side, losing 1-0 to a last minute Ross Barkley goal, he will be rested for Leicester’s midweek tie against Zorya Luthansk in the Europa League but will be ready to go at the Emirates.

This doesn’t bode well given that Vardy has 10 goals against us in 10 appearances, his latest one coming against us back in the Emirates in a 1-1 draw in July after project restart, in which Arsenal went down to 10 men after Eddie Nketiah, in my eyes was wrongly dismissed, Vardy of course, then got the 84th minute equaliser. The bane of our lives!

The only positive could be that even if he plays he may not be 100% fit and here’s hoping we can use that to our advantage and for the first time in a long time- (not including our Carabao cup 2-0 win away to Leicester only a few weeks ago, where Vardy was not even playing) -get a result against Vardy and his Leicester side! Gooners?

Shenel Osman