Bad news for Arsenal following the latest injury update

Arsenal has been handed a major blow on the injury front with the Gunners set to be without the service of one key player for the rest of the year.

Arsenal has been plagued by injuries this season with their latest long-term injury absentees being Gabriel Martinelli and Pablo Mari.

Mari injured himself at the start of the Premier League restart, while Martinelli hasn’t played any part since the return of football.

Martinelli has been one of the revelations of the season after joining Arsenal as an unknown from the lower tiers of Brazilian football.

He has been operated on after injuring his knee in training and the club has provided an update on his progress.

In a blow to the fans, the club has confirmed that while his recuperation is progressing well, he is expected to return to full training at the end of this year, this means that he will be unavailable for selection until next year, effectively ruling him out for the start of next season.

The club also provided an update on Pablo Mari, confirming that he would be out for the rest of this season.

On Martinelli, the statement reads: “Currently recovering in a knee brace after his operation, which took place during the last week of June.

“Surgery was successful, with consultants and our medical team very encouraged with Gabi’s current progress at this stage of his recovery.

“Currently at our training centre every day receiving specialist attention and support from our medical team.

“Will continue his recovery throughout the close season, with the aim of a return to full training by the end of 2020.”

On Mari it reads: “Now off crutches after surgery and moving freely without aid.

“Has returned home to Spain for a short period, where he continues to receive specialist attention and extensive therapy.

“Will return to the UK later in July to resume his rehabilitation at our training centre throughout the close season, with the aim of returning to full training in September.”