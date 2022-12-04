Bad news for Arsenal with reports claiming Jesus could be out for three months

Arsenal has been handed a major injury blow as reports reveal Gabriel Jesus is now set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The Brazilian was injured at the World Cup this week and it was serious enough to rule him out of the entire competition.

His last game was the match against Cameroon and Arsenal had been hopeful he would be fit enough to return to training with them.

However, it has now been revealed via Metro Sport that he will require surgery and will be out of action for at least three months.

This is a major setback for Mikel Arteta’s side who have been flying high with him in their team this season and will now have to find a way to fill the void he will leave.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jesus has been one of our key players and the striker’s injury will be a major blow to us as a club.

However, we will get a chance to make new signings next month and we can replace the Brazilian to ensure we have enough players to carry us through the second half of the term successfully.

Hopefully, our other attackers will step up, and this gives Eddie Nketiah a chance to shine.

