Bad news – Mikel Arteta seems to hint at a new deal for average player

Shkodran Mustafi is one of the most improved players at Arsenal since Mikel Arteta became our new manager.
The German has been one player that Arsenal fans have been desperate to see the back of. Since he moved to the Emirates in 2016, he has never managed to hold down a regular starting place and the Gunners had made him available for sale last summer (The Guardian).
He was so poor that the club had been unable to find a buyer for him.
However, when Arteta became manager last year he gave everyone a fair chance to get back into the team and Mustafi seems to have taken his chance and he might have earned himself a deal.
Speaking about the defender recently, Arteta couldn’t hide his delight at the performance of the German, and he insisted that he loved the former Everton trainee.
‘That’s something the club has to address but he knows my opinion,’ Arteta said regarding a new deal for the German as quoted by the Mail.
‘I’m really happy with him as you can see. The way he’s playing, how committed he is with everything we’re trying to do, the level in his performance every three or four days, he’s been really consistent.’
Well, this is bad news, Mustafi may well have improved but he is not top class and if Arsenal is to ever have any hope of becoming a top-four side again and challenging for major silverware they are going to need top-class players.
At best, Mustafi is average and that is simply not good enough.
2 CommentsAdd a Comment
What improvement, Mourinho laughed at the Asn’l improvement after the game yesterday. Mustafi being a better player under MA is crap, bull, poppycock. He is the same lousy no gooder he have been ever since the dreadful day he came to Emirates, and if fool Arteta give him a new contract, the boss should have a big fat foot in the… Out! It was a big gamble to give him a job he is not qualified for. Arteta is just a wannabe without experience, who isn’t man enough to keep distance to the players, and now is collecting losers just because he can’t be ruthless and fire them. Asn’ls main problem seems more and more spells A-R-T-E-T-A. Offering a new contract to hopeless misfits like Clown Luiz and Mustafi (who’s name is a obscenity in itself) is incompetence of first degree. Maybe wannabe Arteta still is an errand boy for Pep and on an agent mission to Ashburton to ruin Asn’l completely. It looks like he will be successful.
Mustafi is one of a group of our mediocre players who must be unloaded if we are to have any chance of regaining our top four status.