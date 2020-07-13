Bad news – Mikel Arteta seems to hint at a new deal for average player

Shkodran Mustafi is one of the most improved players at Arsenal since Mikel Arteta became our new manager.

The German has been one player that Arsenal fans have been desperate to see the back of. Since he moved to the Emirates in 2016, he has never managed to hold down a regular starting place and the Gunners had made him available for sale last summer (The Guardian).

He was so poor that the club had been unable to find a buyer for him.

However, when Arteta became manager last year he gave everyone a fair chance to get back into the team and Mustafi seems to have taken his chance and he might have earned himself a deal.

Speaking about the defender recently, Arteta couldn’t hide his delight at the performance of the German, and he insisted that he loved the former Everton trainee.

‘That’s something the club has to address but he knows my opinion,’ Arteta said regarding a new deal for the German as quoted by the Mail.

‘I’m really happy with him as you can see. The way he’s playing, how committed he is with everything we’re trying to do, the level in his performance every three or four days, he’s been really consistent.’

Well, this is bad news, Mustafi may well have improved but he is not top class and if Arsenal is to ever have any hope of becoming a top-four side again and challenging for major silverware they are going to need top-class players.

At best, Mustafi is average and that is simply not good enough.