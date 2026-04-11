“Bad performance, no energy” Arsenal shocks Paul Merson with their performance

Paul Merson has expressed shock at Arsenal’s overall performance following their 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth at the Emirates this afternoon.

Even after Arsenal had drawn level, they were unable to assert control over the match, with the side struggling to break down a well-organised Bournemouth team. The inability to build sustained pressure was a key factor in the outcome.

Given Bournemouth’s strong run of form leading into the fixture, there was an expectation that Arsenal would have been well prepared to deal with their threat and secure a home victory. Instead, the Gunners failed to meet those expectations.

Lack of Control Raises Concerns

The result is particularly damaging as Bournemouth have now won at the Emirates for the second consecutive season, underlining a pattern that will concern supporters. The performance itself has intensified scrutiny of Arsenal’s title credentials.

Even after finding an equaliser, Arsenal did not take control of the game, which will be viewed as a missed opportunity to shift momentum. Their inability to impose themselves at such a crucial stage raises further questions about their consistency.

Merson Criticises Energy and Approach

Reflecting on the match, Merson offered a strongly worded assessment, as reported by Sky Sports:

“Keep away from the papers and social media because everyone will be saying here comes the melt!

“A terrible, terrible result. Bad performance, no energy, no real ‘let’s take the game to Bournemouth’. It’s a sloppy result.”

This setback comes at a crucial moment in the season, with Arsenal expected to maintain a high level of performance to stay in contention for the English Premier League title. Dropping points in this manner places additional pressure on upcoming fixtures, particularly against Manchester City.

If Arsenal are to remain in the title race, they must respond with immediate improvement in both performance and results. Failure to do so could see their challenge fade, making it significantly more difficult to recover in the current campaign or the next.