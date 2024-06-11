Fabrizio provides Bad News for Arsenal as Benjamin Sesko decides to stay at RB Leipzig

Sesko to sign new contract at RB Leipzig

Arsenal target Benjamin Sesko has decided to stay at RB Leipzig and has signed a new contract with the German club. Arsenal and many other clubs are looking like they’ve missed out on the talented young striker’s signature. Transfer mogul Fabrizio Romano has just confirmed that Sesko has agreed to stay at RB Leipzig and has agreed a “new gentleman’s agreement” for a future exit that is almost like the deal Haaland had with BVB and will see him be able to leave with mutual consent in the future.

Fabrizio Romano wrote on GiveMeSport: “Benjamin Sesko has decided to STAY at RB Leipzig and sign new contract on improved terms! Decision made for talented striker, similar to what Haaland decided back in the days at BVB. Šeško will stay at Leipzig with a new gentlemen agreement for future exit.”

This is a massive blow for Arsenal as the club looked to be set on bringing the young striker into the fold and almost seemed like we were going to start to build around him. With a striker position needing to be filled this summer and Arsenal making no secret that were looking for a young talent, Sesko seemed to tick every box for the North London club and Areta’s playing style.

This leave’s Arsenal in somewhat of a bad position as I think a lot of people thought they’d be able to convince Sesko to join the club and buy into the project, but as he looks likely to stay for at least another season, Arsenal will need to alter our plans in the striker department and could put a few plans on hold. Of course, every club has lists and Sesko will not be the be all and end all, there will be other players who match the description of what were looking for, but Sesko did seem to be the perfect option when you had a look at the bigger picture.

It will be interesting to see who the club opt to go for now, could we look for somewhat of a stop gap striker who will complement Havertz up top, and wait for Sesko next season, or will we continue with what the plan seemed to be and bring in another young striker to build the squad around.

Personally, I’m gutted, Sesko would have been my ideal signing for Arsenal and I think he would have fit in perfectly within the squad and system that Arteta has built, but that’s football. Hopefully we have back up plans and will be able to bring someone in who fits in and can do the job we need them to do up top next season.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…