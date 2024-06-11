Fabrizio provides Bad News for Arsenal as Benjamin Sesko decides to stay at RB Leipzig

Sesko to sign new contract at RB Leipzig
Arsenal target Benjamin Sesko has decided to stay at RB Leipzig and has signed a new contract with the German club. Arsenal and many other clubs are looking like they’ve missed out on the talented young striker’s signature. Transfer mogul Fabrizio Romano has just confirmed that Sesko has agreed to stay at RB Leipzig and has agreed a “new gentleman’s agreement” for a future exit that is almost like the deal Haaland had with BVB and will see him be able to leave with mutual consent in the future.
Fabrizio Romano wrote on GiveMeSport: “Benjamin Sesko has decided to STAY at RB Leipzig and sign new contract on improved terms! Decision made for talented striker, similar to what Haaland decided back in the days at BVB. Šeško will stay at Leipzig with a new gentlemen agreement for future exit.”
This is a massive blow for Arsenal as the club looked to be set on bringing the young striker into the fold and almost seemed like we were going to start to build around him. With a striker position needing to be filled this summer and Arsenal making no secret that were looking for a young talent, Sesko seemed to tick every box for the North London club and Areta’s playing style.
This leave’s Arsenal in somewhat of a bad position as I think a lot of people thought they’d be able to convince Sesko to join the club and buy into the project, but as he looks likely to stay for at least another season, Arsenal will need to alter our plans in the striker department and could put a few plans on hold. Of course, every club has lists and Sesko will not be the be all and end all, there will be other players who match the description of what were looking for, but Sesko did seem to be the perfect option when you had a look at the bigger picture.
It will be interesting to see who the club opt to go for now, could we look for somewhat of a stop gap striker who will complement Havertz up top, and wait for Sesko next season, or will we continue with what the plan seemed to be and bring in another young striker to build the squad around.
Personally, I’m gutted, Sesko would have been my ideal signing for Arsenal and I think he would have fit in perfectly within the squad and system that Arteta has built, but that’s football. Hopefully we have back up plans and will be able to bring someone in who fits in and can do the job we need them to do up top next season.
What’s your thoughts Gooners?
Daisy Mae
First it was Hato, now it’s Sesko and there’s also Zubimendi rumored to be hesitant to move to Arsenal. I know it’s still early but this transfer window will be a difficult one for the Gunners.
hmm, yes, beginning to look that way
if true and Sesko staying, and Zirkzee signing for Milan, then must be getting to plan C and D which is not good
Hato is very young and probably right decision to get more game time rather than sit on Arsenal bench
Zudimendi holding out for Barca / Real dream kinda makes sense too
but none help Arsenal
and does leave you scratching your head why PL and Arsenal not jumped at
not exactly sure where we go from here as many of the long term names don’t feel like good fit (Osihmen, Toney), and more recent names (Solanke) underwhelming
Stop eff’ing around and buy the original choice…Ivan Toney. Otherwise the Spuds will sign him, and we will look stupid. Toney is Premier League “seasoned” and will have an immediate impact.
…of not scoring goals…takes us backwards, not forwards
Toney end of season goal drought shows exactly why good decision to avoid in January
Sesko is the one I really was hoping we’d sign so am a little peed off!
Unless, of course, one factors in the level of players at Brentford compared to those at The Arsenal?!
Toney would be an excellent signing – PL player, London based, known quality…. the only negative is the asking price, but Toney would thrive from the service he would get from all areas of the pitch.
I do believe Haaland went through a patch when he wasn’t scoring goals, perhaps city115 should have sold him then?
If we go for Toney, I would not pay more than £50 million and given they are asking crazy money, I would not risk that.
If we do get him for a decent price, then he might be our best alternative. Isak would be the best signing, but he is not affordable. But after the year Toney had, I would hope Toney’s price tag has dropped significantly.
Too bad about Sesko, I was hoping we would sign him. Great player, good tools and size at 6’5 with some pace.
Question is do we spend big on a striker or downgrade and get a placeholder as a backup?
Spending big on RW doesn’t make sense because Arteta never rests Saka, so decisions got tougher.
I still like Roque, and think he could do a job as backup striker if the price is right. We can outbid Juve no problem, and Barca have to raise funds.
I am starting to think we will not sign a proper nr 9. I don’t think we have the budget or room to spend £100+ on a number 9 and the “cheaper” options don’t look like walking into a starting place.
We will probably go for a small upgrade on Nketia who will warm the bench when it counts.