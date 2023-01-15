Baffled Piers Morgan cannot believe Mudryk is going to Chelsea

Piers Morgan has led the reactions online after Chelsea beat Arsenal to signing Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk.

The Ukrainian has been on the radar of top European clubs for a long time now and Arsenal were favourites to add him to their squad.

The Gunners had tabled three bids for his signature, with everyone hoping the third offer would be good enough for the 22-year-old.

However, Chelsea made a last-ditch entry into the race and saw off Mikel Arteta’ side, with Mudryk expected to sign as the Blues player before today finishes.

Morgan was shocked to learn that Chelsea was winning the race and initially tweeted:

“How can this be happening? Ridiculous that Arsenal let this transfer saga drag on so long we’ve apparently ended up losing him.”

He then posted another tweet: “I’m irrationally annoyed about this Mudryk fiasco.

“If Arsenal wants to win the League this season, we can’t faff around for weeks on key targets and then get outflanked/outbid at the last minute. Looks weak.

“We must buy another top-class striker asap.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Having pursued Mudryk for much of the last few months and the attacker has flirted with the idea of joining us, it is shocking that Chelsea has beat us to his signature.

Every Arsenal fan will be sad about this, but now the club must turn its attention towards signing another attacker before the transfer window closes.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Mikel Arteta On the massive Tottenham v Arsenal game on Sunday

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids