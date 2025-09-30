Baffled pundit reveals where Lewis-Skelly is better than Calafiori

Rio Ferdinand has expressed surprise at Myles Lewis-Skelly’s lack of playing time at Arsenal this season, particularly after the defender’s outstanding breakthrough campaign last term. Emerging from the club’s Hale End academy, Lewis-Skelly quickly built a reputation as one of the most promising young defenders in English football and was widely regarded as the standout left back in the league during his debut year.

His rapid progress even saw him earn recognition on the international stage, becoming the preferred option for the England national team under Thomas Tuchel. However, his trajectory has slowed this season, as Riccardo Calafiori has established himself as Arsenal’s first-choice left back. As a result, Lewis-Skelly has largely been restricted to appearances from the bench in both domestic and European fixtures.

Ferdinand’s Assessment

When asked to compare the two defenders, Ferdinand made it clear that he does not believe Calafiori is the superior option. As quoted by the Metro, he said, “No way. No way. Lewis-Skelly is better on the ball in midfield and I didn’t see him get beat defensively last season except when he got a couple of red cards. I watched him in big games last season and he looked so unfazed, it was a joke. I can’t believe he’s not in the team. It’s probably because Calafiori is bigger and better defensively in the air. But Lewis-Skelly can defend too but also looks great on the ball.”

His comments underline the frustration some observers feel at seeing a player of Lewis-Skelly’s potential reduced to a back-up role. Ferdinand highlighted both his composure in major matches and his technical ability, suggesting that the defender offers qualities that could benefit Arsenal’s overall style of play.

Competition for Places

At a club of Arsenal’s stature, competition for places is inevitable, and Lewis-Skelly’s current situation is a reminder of the fine margins that define selection at the highest level. Calafiori’s physical presence and aerial strength have convinced Mikel Arteta to rely on the Italian as his first-choice option, but the season is long, and opportunities are likely to arise.

For Lewis-Skelly, the task now is to continue working, refining his game, and remaining ready to step in when called upon. His talent and versatility are evident, and with patience and persistence, he will have further chances to prove himself.

