Baffling Defeat at West Ham shows Arsenal’s problems haven’t gone away

Not good enough by Konstantin Mitov
Well lovely Arsenal people, we got humiliated in the cup. I’m baffled how easily we throw away trophies. It’s the second season in a row we’ve just thrown away the league cup, so what now trophies are beneath us?
This game showed a reality of our squad that the Sheffield United game masked. We don’t create enough chances. I don’t buy the whole ‘we’ve sacrificed this for more contro’l, did it look to you like we were controlling the game? It’s not just this game, it’s been this the entire season.
Our goal difference is basically made of the Bournemouth and Sheffield games. Eddie Nketiah is not good enough. I don’t care about the hat-trick, we needed a new striker, yet because he’s Mikel’s favourite he played 80+ minutes.
The truth is we haven’t replaced Xhaka. There’s a position in this side (the left 8th) which nobody wants to take, or they aren’t good enough. We haven’t replaced Partey either. He’s the one player who makes our transition work. I love Rice and he’s been probably our most consistent player this season, but there’s a glaring issue going forward. There’s an awful lack of ideas.
I think there are a few players resting on their laurels – Ben White was absolutely shocking. We should’ve subbed him for Tomi instead of Zinny. He hasn’t been great all season. I think he’s part of the reason why Saka’s form has gone down.
Speaking of wingers, there’s an alarming lack of cover for Saka and Martinelli and if they are poor our attack is screwed. Imagine if we signed Moussa Diaby instead of wasting 65 million on Kai Havertz. All the people who called for Ramsdale, the guy was utterly shocking, especially that 3d goal.
Odegaard has been poor, not that he was particularly involved in this match, but why’s the manager even bothering bringing him on? If you wanna win, do it at half time. Give him a chance to make an impact. We got an immediate warning early in the second and subs were late again.
I enjoyed how we played last year. There was an energy and purpose to our attack which has evaporated this season. Zinchenko was horrible again. You can bet Tomi will start at Newcastle, but boy we’re in for a hammering there if the performance is similar.
Their reserve squad is winning 2-0 at half time at Old Trafford. I am seriously worried. We’ve gone backwards this season. We’ve resorted back to Jorginho who I honestly thought was one of our better players. But we’re playing him because Partey is out again.
Partey and Jesus are 2 fantastic players, who unfortunately can’t stay fit and we need an upgrade. I know we’ve been unlucky with injuries, e.g. Timber looked a real player, but the manager had to recognise the fitness issues and address certain positions.
We had enough in the first half to produce a goal. If we had a better striker maybe? Then why did we drop so much in the second, and why were the subs so late? I’m worried that this manager cannot motivate the players.
This cup with City and Spurs out of it was a trophy well worth looking at. We’ve bombed ties against Olympiacos, Villarreal, Benfica, all ties where we are the favourites. Last season when the title looked so close, we couldn’t handle it.
To win in this country in this day and age takes the closest to perfection there is. When City rotate players, I expect them to win. They lost Gundogan and Mahrez and everyone still thinks they are the best team.
We shouldn’t be so overreliant on certain players. More worryingly, we’re missing the spark from last year. I know we didn’t win it, but I was excited. There was something about us, which I just don’t see this season after 200 million spent.
Konstantin
I don’t understand why this competition exists.
Poor buys by MA in summer, he clearly did not plan for GX leaving or TP and GJ constant injuries.
I would take a draw at Newcastle
Fabio Vieira – £35m
Kai Havertz – £65m
That’s £100m for 2 players who are supposed to be playing Xhaka’s role and you say he didn’t plan for GX leaving? I rather say it’s basically poor buying. Havertz’s signing is particularly shocking. We could try out Smith Rowe there
Nketiah missed a few sitters as well as Kai Havertz. On STATS Arsenal had the lions share of shots and possession, but we lacked that clinical finish needed by a Tall tough TargetMan who can net us 20 goals a season. The defence was terrible. I mentioned this on numerous occasions that Raya is better at defending corners as Ramsdale always gets bullied by tight marking. Westham knew we would have possession and that we played a highline and they caught us on the break whilst we were napping. Needed a better holding midfield formation, but we got caught for the second goal, having to chase back and was not agile enough from being turned the wrong way before allowing the shot. Should of started Raya and Rice to help prevent the goals conceded. But I was disappointed with Nketiah and Kai Havertz not being clinical at the other end. When your forwards are not clinical you sometimes need a midfielder to turn and carry the ball into the penalty area, but that player was also missing.
And daveg, £65 million would have gone a fair way to buying a 20 goal per season striker.
Firstly can you remember when some on here were raving about Eddie scoring
That not the issue given chance he will score
However he doesn’t link up play he doesn’t create anything on a regular basis his hold up play isn’t even championship level
Havertz will cost arteta his job
Stick him on the Bench forever and sell to anyone he’s no different than Pepe in fact Pepe had the odd occasion where he did something special
Too many players seem ok with doing the bare minimum
You can forgive lack of quality but you can never forgive lack of effort which is what happend last night
The title will not be won this season arteta need to learn fast from his errors
Agree with your analysis of Benny Blanco’s performance or lack of Konstantin. Or as grandad posted earlier, his hair dye makes his ineffectiveness stand out more clearly. It’s not his fault. An honest professional, White is a good center back but simply does not have the physical and technical skills to cover the required spaces that a wing back should. And at the same time as Konstantin also points out, White provides little assistance to Saka especially when required to create space for him or take out some of his markers.